The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the two capital murder suspects in the killing of seven people in Valhermoso Springs on June 4 have waived extradition from Oregon to Alabama.
Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Thursday afternoon the department is working on details on retrieving the suspects. On Tuesday, he said the department may send four deputies and two vehicles to transport John Michael Legg, 19, of Danville, and Frederic “Ricky” Allen Rogers, 22, of Hartselle, back to Morgan County. The two were captured in Stayton, Oregon, on Sunday afternoon by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop.
They are accused of fatally shooting James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; and a 17-year-old female, whose name was not released because she was a juvenile.
