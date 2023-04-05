North Alabama's recent job growth has benefited Morgan County while also creating shortages of labor and industrial sites, but the county's economic development leader says several initiatives are underway to address those issues.
Jeremy Nails, Morgan County Economic Development Association’s president and CEO for the past nine years, told the Morgan County Association of Realtors last week that 2022 was his most successful year with expansions announced by 16 companies, the creation of 423 new jobs and investments totaling $654 million.
And that’s just a piece of the success, Nails said, because Morgan County is also benefiting from the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in its second year of operation in Greenbrier, the Polaris Industries plant also in Limestone County and the FBI operations expansion at Redstone Arsenal.
Nails called the Mazda Toyota plant a “transformation-type project that happens once in a lifetime.” The plant eventually expects to hire up to 4,000 people. The number of Tier 1 and 2 suppliers possibly relocating to the area could add 8,000 indirect hires to this expectation, he said.
Mazda Toyota spokeswoman Jessica Luther said Tuesday that the plant, which began producing the Corolla Cross in 2021 and the Mazda CX-50 last year, continues working to reach its hiring goal.
In a 2022 labor count, Nails said employees in north Alabama come from as far away as Tennessee, Mississippi and Birmingham every day. A 60-mile radius of Huntsville has about 1.4 million people and 23,000 daily commuters to Morgan County.
“We are a major employment hub for north Alabama,” Nails said. “A majority of our workers live in Morgan County.”
However, this means growth in north Alabama’s workforce is coming from elsewhere.
“It’s not coming from people living here already and just moving to a new home,” Nails said. “It comes from people moving in from other states into Alabama. If you talk to someone who just moved here, they’re going to tell you they came from the Midwest or the north. People are moving here because they’ve figured out this is a great place to live."
Nails said the growth in north Alabama jobs is great but the success has made it harder to find employees. He said solving labor shortages is his focus in 2023, especially with Morgan County’s unemployment rate at 1.9% after dropping as low as 1.5% while Alabama is at 2.5%. And more growth is coming. Nucor announced earlier this year plans to build a $128 million plant for its Nucor Towers & Structures Inc. division that will employ 200 workers within three years at an average salary of $75,000 annually.
“Everyone who wants to work has a job,” Nails said. “Where do I get the 200 people for Nucor? Or, who is going to replace the people Nucor hires from other people? We have a lot of people every day say, ‘Why are you bringing a new company in when we’re struggling to find workers?’”
Kevin Chambers, president of the county Realtors Association, said he was particularly interested in hearing from Nails about “the effort that it takes to recruit companies to this area,” the number of projects in the construction phase and the payroll numbers they will create.
“The more jobs we add means more homes we can sell,” Chambers aid. “Growth is a good thing for our area, especially residential growth.”
--
Labor shortage solutions
Nails said his association is working with a number of partners to solve the labor shortage that job growth created, including going out of state to seek newcomers to fill the numerous openings.
He said he is working with Calhoun Community College and the county's three secondary school systems, Decatur City, Hartselle City and Morgan County, and their career-tech schools.
“We want their programs and skills to match what our local companies need when their students graduate,” he said.
EDA is also working with alumni associations from the state’s universities to identify members who moved off after graduation in hopes of getting them to return to the state, he said.
For example, Nails said they’re trying to get people who went to the University of Alabama and moved away to come back.
“We asked them, ‘How can we get you to come back and fill these jobs?’” he said.
Nails said he is involved with Alabama Industrial Development and Training’s Operation Next program that targets military personnel who are either retiring or going off active duty.
“These guys have skills, they’re hard workers and they’re driven,” Nails said. “They’re going to show up every day, pass a drug test, they know what they’re doing. Why not help them find a place in our community where they can be successful, make a good living and be great employees.”
Nails said the state and the local judicial system has a new program to get companies to fill some jobs by hiring former inmates of the state’s prisons. He acknowledged “people are reluctant to hire felons” and “Alabama doesn’t make it easy” for felons to assimilate back into society.
“They give them some cash and a bus ticket back to where they came from,” Nails said.
However, he said, some companies are becoming more willing to consider people with a felony record, especially if it was someone “who did something stupid as a kid.”
Nails said a lot of these former felons “have really good skills that they learned in prison (programs), and they become good, hard working employees.”
--
Finding industrial sites
With the economic strength of north Alabama, a number of companies are looking to move here, but Morgan County has a major weakness in that it doesn’t have the large tracts of land available that some might need, Nails said.
He said he spends a lot of time evaluating possible sites, but Morgan doesn’t have the large, open tracts of land that Limestone and Madison counties do. The southern portion of Morgan County “is so mountainous it’s hard to develop."
“Just because you have a cow field doesn’t mean it’s a site. If you can’t get a road to it, and it doesn’t have power, sewer and possibly rail, it’s not a site. Unfortunately, we’ve been so successful that most of our cotton fields have gone away,” he said.
Nails is adjusting his economic development efforts and working with TVA to seek companies that don’t need a lot of space and can offer high-paying jobs.
“Without large cotton fields that would attract a Mazda Toyota-type company, we have to look at what we can do and diversify,” he said.
Bids should go out in a month or so on a 200,000-square-foot pad being added at Morgan Business Park in Hartselle for an estimated $1.3 million. The project is funded with a TVA Invest-prep grant.
“Most companies are trying to fast-track their projects,” Nails said. “They don’t have time to evaluate the soil and do environmental studies. They want it ready to go.”
Nails said it’s important to find land for large warehouses and small developable tracts of land for these companies that offer good-paying high-tech jobs.
Luther said Mazda Toyota is considering adding electric vehicles to its production at the Greenbrier plant, but that decision hasn’t been made yet by the home office.
If Mazda Toyota makes this EV choice for Greenbrier, Nails said there could be a number of EV suppliers interested in locating nearby, and Morgan County needs to be ready with locations for these suppliers.
--
Port Authority
Half of Nails’ salary comes from the Decatur-Morgan County Port Authority, which he said “is more of on the development side,” and is eligible for certain funding and grants. It recently did a water-sewer extension with a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The Port Authority has port facilities at State Docks Road and Mallard-Fox Creek at the end of Red Hat Road.
The authority built two new storage warehouses for $3 million in the last year and a half. The projects were done with a $2.5 million state grant aimed at waterway improvement.
This included a 30,000-square-foot cotton seed warehouse “that we built because the farmers around here didn’t have a place to store cotton seed inside.”
The Port Authority just completed a 40,000-square-foot alloys storage warehouse for alloys that have to be stored inside that are used in the steel-making business.
“Those alloys go to Nucor in Decatur and out to Tennessee and Mississippi,” Nails said.
Nails said they’re about to break ground on a $2.7 million 40,000-square-foot aerospace and automotive materials warehouse using a $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
"With Mazda Toyota, ULA and a lot of other aerospace companies in the Huntsville area, this was a need we needed to satisfy,” he said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.