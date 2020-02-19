West Morgan High School senior Russell Haggard didn’t have to think long before naming his inspiration in becoming the school’s first National Merit finalist.
He said his parents, Shellie and Lendon Haggard of Trinity, have inspired him to pursue academic success.
The 17-year-old scored 33 on the ACT and 1480 on the SAT. His PSAT result, also 1480 of a maximum 1520, got him in the top 1% of the 1.5 million test-takers in the fall of his junior year. His extracurricular activities, community service, essay and letters of recommendation helped him earn finalist status, which comes along with hefty scholarship money.
“To be able to see what my parents have provided us,” Haggard said about his sister Georgia, 20, and himself. "They’ve given me a jump-start to a great life. The Lord has blessed me with great parents. I don’t want to waste that opportunity, and I want to provide a great life for my children one day, too.”
His sister is a cancer research specialist at UAB, he said.
He said his mom, an analyst at Calhoun Community College, and his dad, an electrical engineer at 3M in Decatur, have stressed the importance of a good education.
“They told me they wanted me to be involved in sports. ‘Your ability to throw a football or kick a soccer ball can be taken away from you, but education will never leave you,’ ” Haggard said his parents emphasized.
As an eighth grader, Haggard played forward on the varsity soccer team at West Morgan before turning his attention to the individual sport of powerlifting two years later.
“It’s a sport where I can do something productive for myself,” he said. “It teaches discipline and strong work ethic.” He said he has lifted 380 pounds in squat, 210 in bench and 415 in deadlift and competed in his first powerlifting meet in Prattville in December.
Nearly two years ago, Haggard also began volunteering at the Committee on Church Cooperation in Decatur to aid needy families.
“I help out in the warehouse. I help bring in donated items,” said Haggard, a member of Trinity Baptist Church. “We get furniture. We deliver furniture. CCC distributes food and clothing to people who need it. It feels great to be able to help them. It’s an awesome place. I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.”
The feeling is mutual, said CCC social worker Claudia Blake. “He’s very loyal. He comes every Thursday and is a tremendous help,” she said. “We could use a lot more people like Russell. He’s a very polite young man.”
Haggard is enrolled in the dual academic program at Calhoun Community College. He receives high school and college credits for his course work. He said he is taking 12 hours this semester and will likely be a college junior when he transfers to Mississippi State in the fall.
“Most of my credits should transfer,” he said. “Being a National Merit finalist comes with four years of tuition and four years of housing. I hope to have my bachelor’s degree in two years and use some of the scholarship on my master's.”
He said his love of math has him aspiring to be a computer science major. “Math just clicks with me,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed it.”
He said he chose Mississippi State over the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
“We grew up an Alabama family, but after a couple of visits to Mississippi State, I was in love with the place,” he said. “On my third visit, I toured the school computer engineering department and was able to talk with some senior students. It was such a great experience. I know that in a couple of years that could be me.”
Haggard thanks his teachers and administrators at West Morgan, in particular Principal Keith Harris and Counselor Natasha Banks, for setting him up for success.
“It’s a great day for Russell and his family. It is a great day for his teachers, a great day for West Morgan and a great day for Morgan County,” Harris said about Haggard being the first merit finalist at the school. “His demeanor, his work ethic, his excellence in the classroom and with his community service — he’s got a lot of positives going on. He’s certainly one of the top academic achievers we’ve ever had here.”
Haggard said he is honored to be the first merit finalist at the school. “And hopefully not the last,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.