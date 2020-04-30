Hair stylist Patti Brown already had scheduled dozens of appointments when she got word Tuesday that a revised state health order will keep her business and others requiring close contact with customers closed.
“I’ve scheduled appointments beginning (this Friday),” Brown said. “I was completely booked for the first three weeks of the month. Now I have to call everybody back and reschedule again.”
Brown, a hair stylist for 15 years and a contractor at Rock, Paper and Scissors in Somerville, said she hasn't worked since March 28, a day after State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, in coordination with Gov. Kay Ivey, issued the initial order closing many businesses.
“I respect (Ivey’s) opinion, but it was utter disappointment,” she said of this week's revised order. “I’ve talked with other stylists who are feeling the same way.”
Under the new order, which replaces the existing order that expires today, service providers such as barbershops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body art facilities and tattoo services, and massage therapy establishments will remain closed until May 15.
Ken Orr, owner of Talk of the Town Salon in Decatur, called Ivey’s announcement Tuesday “a total disappointment.”
“My heart fell to my feet,” said Orr, who has been cutting hair for 30 years. “I’m starting to lose faith in the system. I am wanting to go back to work.”
He said he understands the health and safety aspect of order.
“It will be a month and a half we haven’t worked,” Orr said. “That hurts. And what scares me even more so, what if when May 15 comes around (the government) may push it back further. We’re losing income we will never get back.”
He suggested the state should leave the responsibility of staying safe and practicing healthy policies up to the business owners.
“I feel the hair stylists and barbers have been treated unfairly," he said. "We understand what the governor is saying, but that doesn’t pay our bills. My rent is due."
Eligible for unemployment
An official with the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering said licensed personnel qualify for unemployment benefits and the board director is working with the governor and state health leaders on industry concerns.
“The director (Jeannie Price) cares deeply for all of the licensees, and she is doing everything in her power to help them,” said Susan Jana, executive assistant to the director. “The licensees qualify for unemployment, and we’ve had many filed, but most of them haven’t seen a dime from unemployment.”
Jana said the board is a regulatory board and can’t mandate closures or reopening of shops. She said the board’s website at aboc.alabama.gov offers links to help stylists and barbers with financial assistance.
Pam Scott, who cuts hair at Carden Barber Shop in Decatur, said she wasn’t surprised with Ivey’s safer-at-home order. “Even here in Morgan County, the coronavirus cases are growing. I don’t think we’ve hit our peak yet.”
She said her shop is walk-in service only and expects a steady crowd once the order is lifted. “Twelve-hour work days are ahead,” she said.
Scott said her shop will have fewer chairs in the waiting area and she plans to use masks and gloves. “Masks make my glasses fog up,” she said. “It’s hard to cut like that but I’m going to try. I will leave that option up to the customer.”
Roger Tremblay, 80, of Somerville, said his long hair is starting to “bug the heck out of me” and he is anxiously awaiting the opening of barbershops. But he said everyone’s health is more important than a haircut.
“I’m not rushing it,” he said. “But I’ll be waiting at the door when they open.”
The 32-year military veteran said it’s been at least a couple of months since he’s had a haircut. “My father cut a flattop for me when I was a kid, and then in the military I had short hair. This is the longest it’s ever been.”
Tattoo artist
At least one tattoo artist applauded the governor for wanting to proceed with caution.
Aaron McDaniel of Ink City Tattoos in Decatur said everyone should remain careful even though some economic restrictions are being lifted.
“It has to be all about the safety of the customer and safety of the employee,” he said. “(Tattoo artists) are dealing with people’s blood. Our exposure is a little higher than a lot of other close-contact industries.”
He said there is new information coming out every day about the coronavirus pandemic.
“If we start back up before we should, there will be more people getting sick and we will have to go back into another lockdown that may last longer,” he said. “We’re still in the beginning stages of this thing. We need to listen to the medical experts. If we have to wait another 30 days, we should. I don’t know if it is something we can put a time limit on.”
He said he favors waiting until the number of new cases reported begins going down before some businesses open.
“It’s not a political thing,” McDaniel said. “We still need to be taking every precaution possible.”
McDaniel said his last paid tattoo job was March 19 and he plans to wear a mask and gloves when the business does open back up.
“There’s going to be a new normal,” he said. "I’m not sure we’ll ever go back to where we’ve been.”
