The newly selected superintendent of Morgan County Schools will be paid $140,000 annually.
The school board named Brewer High principal Robert Elliott superintendent Thursday evening, with five of seven board members voting to select him and two abstaining from the vote.
Board chairman John Holley said the salary was set before former superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr., whose term Elliott is completing, started his final term.
“According to legal council, the law states the board has to continue the salary until the next term,” Holley said.
Elliott has been an educator in the Morgan County system for about 25 years.
