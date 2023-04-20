The new gymnasium at West Park in Neel, which will cost over $2 million, is slated to be completed in about two months and will be Morgan County’s first county-owned gymnasium.
West Park is located at 74 West Park Road in Danville. Randy Vest, Morgan County District 2 commissioner, said construction on the gymnasium started in May 2021 and he estimates that, weather permitting, it will be completed in June.
“Where we’re at at this point is they’ve finally been able to get enough humidity out of the facility with the units running in order to put down the wood floor,” he said. “It’s got to sit a certain amount of time before they can come in and finish it and they’ll need good weather to do that so that they’re not trapping humidity between the sealant surface and the wood.”
Vest said there is trim work still to be done, some of the bathroom fixtures need to be installed and some cabinetry in the concession stand needs to be completed.
“Once we do that, the sewer system’s got to be completed and our parking area’s got to be completed,” he said.
The sewer system, Vest said, will take about six weeks to complete.
“All that will be weather-related because that type stuff has to be done correctly when you’re digging outside in the ground,” he said. “As much rain as we’ve had it’s really tough to work in.”
The original plan called for the gym to be completed in December, but Vest said weather and supply chain issues pushed the date back.
He said the building will be 10,500 square feet. Originally, Vest said, they were planning to have enough parking for 250 vehicles but now they will be adding more parking spaces.
“I’m not sure what the exact count will be once we add the additional parking,” he said.
Ray Long, Morgan County Commission chairman, said the gymnasium will be used by the county’s recreational basketball league for practice and games.
“Right now, we partner with the schools, but if the schools have something come up and they need the gym then we have to cancel and redo our whole schedule,” he said. “It’s just going to make everything convenient for us to have a gym out in that area.”
Long said the gymnasium will not just be used for basketball but also for other community events.
"When the county owns stuff, it just makes it more convenient for people to use it,” Long said. “It’ll be an added attraction for the whole community.”
The construction cost of $1.9 million and the sewer system cost of $184,000 is coming from a settlement with 3M over chemical contaminants and $160,000 donated by Daikin America of Decatur.
The cost of the parking lot, while not yet finalized, will come out of the District 2 road and bridge fund. At the April 11 Morgan County Commission meeting, the commissioners approved Vest's request to transfer $25,000 from the District 2 road and bridge fund to the district’s parks and recreation fund.
“That’ll be the incidentals that weren’t included in the original bid,” Vest said. “Basketballs, the racks to store the basketballs on, any additional safety padding that was not covered in the bid. It will cover volleyballs, netting, poles, umpire stations, those types of things.”
Vest said with the $25,000 they will also purchase additional items for the concession stand, outfit the office area, and may purchase additional fire extinguishers and other safety items.
While West Park’s gymnasium will be the first one that is county-owned, another gymnasium is in the works in Cotaco. However, there has been no timeline set for when construction will begin.
“We haven’t even started on it," Long said. "We’re still in the planning stages.”
Long said it may be a few years before the gymnasium in Cotaco is built. It will be on 24 acres at the corner of Union Hill and Luker roads.
“Eventually someday we may have more (county-owned gymnasiums),” Long said. “That may be something we keep looking at expanding.”
