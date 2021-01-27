The state reported the COVID-19 deaths of nine Morgan County residents today.
The county has only surpassed this daily reported death toll twice during the pandemic, with 10 deaths reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health on both Jan. 21 and Jan. 6.
To date, 154 Morgan County residents have been reported as dying of COVID-19.
ADPH reported four Limestone County deaths from the virus today, bringing its death toll to 85. One death reported today in Lawrence County brings its cumulative total to 59.
The number of people testing positive for the new coronavirus in all three counties are well below their peaks, but those numbers are increasing. Morgan County's seven-day average of new daily positive cases is 42, but it had 54 today. Limestone County's rolling average for the week is 42, but 70 new cases were reported today. In Lawrence County, 28 new cases today pulled the seven-day average up to 15 cases per day.
Decatur Morgan Hospital has 49 confirmed and presumed COVID-19 inpatients today. Eleven of those are in intensive care, including 10 on ventilators. Athens-Limestone Hospital has 19 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators.
