Enough rock and dirt to fill 30 Olympic-size swimming pools will have to be excavated over the next two months before crews can begin replacing the damaged portion of U.S. 231 in eastern Morgan County, according to a state transportation official.
“At this time, we’re still working out the details on a timeline,” said Seth Burkett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation.
In the meantime, detour routes around the closed road are adding as much as 30 minutes to motorists' commute times, according to county officials.
The current plan in replacing the now-closed portion of U.S. 231 will use about the same alignment as the previous northbound and southbound lanes, Burkett said.
“We’ll use roughly the same footprint for the northbound and southbound lanes as before,” Burkett said. “We do not plan to realign the roads.”
The excavation is ongoing on the section of U.S. 231 at Brindlee Mountain that was closed last month when cracks developed in the pavement after heavy rainfall. A landslide impacted about 1,000 linear feet of the northbound and southbound lanes, according to Burkett.
“Excavation is the first step of any of the solutions we’ve considered,” he said. “We’re anticipating that work to last about two months.”
ALDOT entered into an emergency agreement last week with Reed Contracting to continue removing material from the U.S. 231 landslide area, and that work started Saturday.
“We’re going to take out roughly 100,000 cubic yards of material,” Burkett said. That includes soil and colluvial rock to reduce the weight on the slide area. “Trees are being removed from the median area so they can excavate that as well.”
Burkett said Dan Brown and Associates, which specializes in geotechnical and foundation engineering, is assisting ALDOT in reviewing options and determining how to move forward.
“We’re continuing to make adjustments and improvements on the detour routes,” Burkett said.
Gov. Kay Ivey last month issued a State of Emergency, which includes all 67 counties, directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist communities and entities impacted by the recent flooding.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to expedite (the project) at every step of the way — getting a design in place, constructing it,” Burkett said.
One example is the installation of an actual traffic signal, to replace the temporary device, at Alabama 36 and Union Hill Road. But even the longer-term pole-mounted signal "will not be there forever," he said.
The pole-mounted signal should be more visible to motorists, said Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
“Traffic has stabilized” on the detour routes, Swafford said. “People are starting to get to them. But we still get complaints almost daily about speeding and people passing where they’re not supposed to.”
Swafford said the Sheriff’s Office secured four signs from the state through the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency that alert drivers of their speed.
Detour issues
Morgan County road officials said the detour is putting stress on Union Hill Road.
The Morgan County Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement with ALDOT which has the state maintaining the route for the duration of the detour. ALDOT agrees to “repair any deficiencies caused by the additional detour traffic as agreed upon by both parties.”
The agreement says Morgan County “will provide law enforcement as needed to assist in keeping commercial/truck traffic from using Union Hill Road by turning them back on the state route to the designated state route detour for commercial/truck traffic.”
Morgan County Engineer Greg Bodley said traffic count on Union Hill Road has jumped from about 3,000 vehicles per day to nearly 20,000.
“We don’t have the equipment and personnel to work in that kind of traffic,” Bodley said after the commissioners approved the agreement 3-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday morning. “It’s been newly repaved and a bridge has been replaced on it. As it stands right now, Union Hill Road is in as good shape as it has ever been.”
District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said the widening, repaving and bridge replacement were completed in December at a cost of about $2.1 million. He said Union Hill Road was widened by 2 feet on each lane and now is the same width as Alabama 36.
The speed limit on county roads including Union Hill Road is 45 mph. On U.S. 231 through the area, the speed limit is between 55 and 65 mph.
“There’s also a four-way stop sign at Union Hill and a traffic light in Cotaco that motorists will have on their commutes with the detour,” Abercrombie said. He said the detour encompasses about 16 to 18 miles along Union Hill Road and Alabama 36.
The official detours are:
• Northbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama 67, then to Interstate 65.
• Southbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama 36, then to Alabama 67.
• Northbound passenger traffic is detoured to Union Hill Road, then to Alabama 36.
• Southbound passenger traffic is detoured to Alabama 36, then to Union Hill Road.
"We continue to monitor the detour routes as much as we can," Swafford said. "Our focus is the school areas."
