A spokesman with the Alabama Department of Transportation said there’s no timeline yet for reopening the stretch of U.S. 231 near Hill Road in Morgan County that was closed northbound and southbound last week after cracks in the roadway worsened.
“Further evaluation is necessary before we can determine what repairs are needed and get a design in place for those repairs,” spokesman Seth Burkett said Monday.
ALDOT on Friday said it let an emergency contract of about $70,000 with Reed Contracting to remove the asphalt and concrete on the damaged areas of U.S. 231 southbound and northbound. The agency said that after the pavement is removed, it would be able to better assess the underlying issue and decide how to proceed with designing a repair.
Burkett said Reed finished removing the asphalt and concrete on Monday. A team from Auburn University was also conducting testing at the site Monday, he said, and drill crews from ALDOT Materials and Tests from Montgomery were expected to be at the site today.
“Our maintenance crews have been working on cleaning out ditches and pipes on U.S. 231” Sunday and Monday and probably will continue the rest of the week, he said.
The official detour for passenger traffic northbound is Alabama 69 southbound to Alabama 67 northbound to Alabama 36 eastbound to U.S. 231. The detour for southbound traffic is Alabama 36 westbound to Alabama 67 southbound to Alabama 69 northbound to U.S. 231.
The official detours for commercial trucks are:
• U.S. 231 northbound will detour to Alabama 69 southbound, to Alabama 67 northbound, to Interstate 65 in Priceville
• U.S. 231 southbound will detour to Alabama 36 westbound, to Alabama 67 southbound, to Alabama 69 northbound, back to U.S. 231
“The morning traffic (flow) has gone well” Friday and Monday, the President’s Day holiday, said Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford. Afternoon traffic on Friday, though, was heavy and backed up at the Alabama 36-Union Hill Road intersection due to the left turns onto Union Hill Road, according to Swafford.
“Evening traffic seems to be the heaviest with the largest backups,” he said.
Swafford said the Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints on speeding, aggressive driving and cars darting out along the detour route.
“Additionally we have seen cars disregarding the temporary traffic lights” at the intersection of Alabama 36 and Alabama 67, he said.
“The Sheriff's Office does not primarily focus on traffic control as we stay busy responding to calls,” Swafford said. “However, we will, along with assistance from Alabama State Troopers, continue to patrol the detour route and utilize additional resources to help stay visible, especially during rush hours.”
Swafford said the office will continue to focus on school traffic and have SROs shifting their schedules to assist with morning and afternoon traffic.
“The detour is also having an impact on emergency vehicles responding to calls,” Swafford said, because it is difficult at times to travel Alabama 36 and Union Hill Road.
“We continue to adjust our plans to remain in position to offer assistance when needed,” he said.
Darryl Johnston, the owner and operator of Johnston’s Collision Service at the corner of Alabama 36 and Alabama 67, said he’s noticed “a bit more truck traffic” in the area since the detour was implemented.
A temporary traffic light has replaced a four-way stop at that intersection.
Johnston is concerned that vehicles exiting businesses around the intersection will get “flattened” by trucks and other vehicles traveling at 55 mph as they approach a light on green. He’d like to see options like a reduced speed limit and caution signs posted in advance of the intersection.
“We’d like to see traffic slowed down as it comes through here,” said Johnston, whose business has been at the same location for 29 years. “I can see a catastrophic accident happening.”
Swafford said secondary roads are also seeing increased traffic as drivers try to get around detour traffic.
District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said bottlenecks are to be expected when traffic is diverted from a four-lane highway to two-lane roads.
He said the situation might be even worse if Union Hill Road had not been widened and resurfaced from Morgan City to Cotaco, a stretch of about 9 miles, in the last year. A bridge on that road has also been replaced.
