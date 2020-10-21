Both northbound lanes of Interstate 65 northbound at the bridge over Flint Creek, just north Exit 318 at Lacon in southern Morgan County, are closed due to a hole that developed in the bridge deck, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT said crews were working to repair the bridge and anticipated having I-65 northbound reopened sometime early Thursday morning.
ALDOT advised motorists to seek alternate routes. Portable signals were in place to assist with diversion of northbound traffic to U.S. 31 at Exit 318. Oversize loads were rerouted to Alabama 157 northbound at Exit 310.
