Arrests
• Dewayne Charles Brown, 54, 315 Baldwin Drive, Arab; first-degree sexual abuse; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jamichael Al'markus Bell, 21, 406 River Bend Drive, Huntsville; second-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Justin Lee McNatt, 26, 636 Kay Road, Morgan County; possession of burglary tools and third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Andy Tyrone Sanford, 53, 2115 Bash Road, Thomasville; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Alexis Jade Aycock, 21, 102 Raymond St. S.W., Decatur; permitting/aiding escape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• William A.C. Davis, 24, 1812 O’Rorke Lane S.W., Decatur; third-degree possession of a forged instrument with bail set at $1,000 and Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation with no bail set. (Decatur police)
