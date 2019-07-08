An Alabama Marine Patrol spokesman said an underwater remotely operated vehicle was added Monday in the search for a missing Troy woman on Smith Lake.
Lt. Chad Pate said a Christian Aid Ministries search and rescue unit brought in the ROV to get a better image in the deep water of Smith Lake. An ROV is comparable to an underwater drone, authorities said.
Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, remained missing when the search was suspended around 5 p.m. Monday, Pate said in an email. The search will resume Tuesday morning.
Starling fell into the water during a two-vessel crash Thursday night involving boat operators from Decatur. She was a passenger on a boat driven by William Jackson Fite, 23.
The operator of a 2012 Mastercraft wakeboard boat, Fite was charged early Friday with boating under the influence, a misdemeanor. The other vessel, a 2011 Harris Flotebote pontoon boat, was operated by Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, according to officials.
