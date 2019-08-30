Even if a location is found to hold a fair in Morgan County next month, the event will be downsized, an organizer said.
“If we are able to have an event this year, it will be more like a carnival than the usual fair,” said Roger Glaze, a member of the Tennessee Valley Exposition board.
Organizers need a new fair location after the previous fairgrounds in Southwest Decatur was sold to a private investor in February.
“We’re still working on securing a location,” Glaze said. “We’re in talks with a couple of sites. The trouble we’re having is finding a place that is large enough for the midway and the necessary parking.”
Glaze said he could not disclose the two potential sites for the fair.
The tentative dates for the Morgan County Fair are Sept. 19-28.
Glaze said some of the agriculture, horticulture and craft exhibits will not take place this year.
A representative for the fair operator, Modern Midways of Miami, said there’s still time to stage the event, but the lack of major marketing could hurt attendance.
Brian Morrissey, general agent for Modern Midways, said, “Getting the word out will be an issue for us. We’re mobile and we have the equipment, but promoting the event, that window is closing if we wait.”
He said Robert Bridges, Modern Midways' president and owner, was in Decatur talking with TVE board representatives. Bridges could not be reached for comment.
Morrissey said Modern Midways is in the middle of a five-year contract with TVE but indicated the agreement is flexible.
“I don’t believe it is the board’s fault the fairgrounds was sold,” he said. “I think the contract specifically addresses that.”
In February, the State Products Mart Authority, owner of the fairgrounds behind Home Depot, sold the 49.2-acre tract for $1.4 million to a private developer. The site had been on the market for more than a decade, said Products Mart Board Chairman Jimmy Ray Smith.
Smith said Products Mart owned the land and leased the property to TVE.
“We had nothing to do with the fair itself,” Smith said last week. He said the Products Mart board has assisted TVE in trying to find a location. Efforts have been unsuccessful, he said.
If a fair is held, this will be the 70th year for the Morgan County Fair, county records show.
Morrissey said if a site can’t be found, he’ll be disappointed for area residents.
Glaze agreed.
“We’ll all be disappointed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.