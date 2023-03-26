Before classes started Thursday at West Morgan Middle, 20 seventh grade students stood on their tiptoes to peer through the window trying to catch a glimpse of their speaker for the day: James Kuol Makuac.
Makuac, 47, visited West Morgan to share his experience as one of the "Lost Boys of Sudan" — a group of Sudanese refugees who fled their country during a violent civil war. English language arts teacher Jonathan Schuster invited Makuac to speak as part lessons on “A Long Walk to Water,” a book Schuster’s students read about the conflict.
“My favorite part of coming here is that I’m so excited,” Makuac said. “I want to let them know the story of the Lost Boys, to let them know the book they read is remarkably similar to my story, to let them know they’ve got to have hope in the future.”
Makuac fled Sudan as an 11-year-old in 1987. He, and thousands of other boys whose families sent them away to protect them from the war, walked over 1,500 miles through desert and jungle — sometimes with no clothes or shoes.
He spent 26 years separated from his family with no idea if they were dead or alive. He finally reunited with his mom in 2013.
“Sometimes it’s hard to talk about, you know,” Makuac said. “But I like to talk about it because when you have something in your heart and you don’t let it come out, it’s going to hurt you. You have to let it out.”
As a guest speaker, Makuac became a celebrity for the day at West Morgan Middle with teachers popping in to ask him questions and students asking for hugs and selfies.
“They have given him the ultimate attention,” Schuster said. “They are laser focused. It’s been more than what I could have hoped for as far as their engagement and their attention.”
When he came to the United States as a refugee in 2001, Makuac settled in Nashville. He started to paint his memories from the war as a way of healing, and he brought several paintings to show Schuster’s students.
One of Makuac’s paintings reflects a memory of his life at a refugee camp in Kenya. He and other Lost Boys learned English by writing their letters in the dirt.
“Hearing about the way they had to have school, I was like, ‘We have it easy here,’” said Schuster’s student Emma Rikard. “I liked hearing about his journey. They survived a river with crocodiles, snakes and people trying to shoot at him.”
The book Schuster’s students read, “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park, paralleled Makuac’s life since it recounted the story of another Lost Boy.
“As soon as I realized what it was, it became a passion of ‘I get to teach this book,’” Schuster said. “Not only the stories and the journey, but the life lessons. Of course, knowing James and being able to have him here, it’s been great to see him bring this book to life for the students.”
Schuster said his students have enjoyed studying the account of the Lost Boys.
“It’s a very good book,” said Haniyah Standridge, a student in Schuster’s class. “It showed me what I have and what I should be thankful for. There are people out there who are struggling, and we should help them.”
Schuster and Makuac have been friends for years. Ann Pitt, a neighbor of Schuster’s mother Kim, introduced the two. When Schuster asked Makuac to speak to his class, Makuac was delighted.
“My life was not easy,” Makuac said. “That’s why I tried my best to come today to let the kids know life is not easy. You have to try, don’t give up.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.