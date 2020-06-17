An online petition begun this week calls a 98-year-old Confederate monument at the Morgan County Courthouse "racist" and advocates taking it down, but the commission chairman says a 2017 state law prohibits its removal.
“I’ve been in office 10 years, and I’ve never had a request to take it down,” Commission Chairman Ray Long said Tuesday. “The County Commission doesn’t have the authority to take it down. We took an oath when we came into office to uphold the law.”
The monument topped by the figure of a Confederate soldier stands on the east side of Cotaco Park behind the courthouse. Text on the monument says it was "erected to the memory of those who offered their lives for a just cause, the defense of states' rights."
An online petition established by Decatur musician Tim Tucker late Monday requests the removal of a “racist monument to people who fought against the freedom of Black men and women. ... It is beyond cruel and inhumane to require Black people to pass underneath this symbol of oppression to live a normal life.”
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the petition had 58 signatures.
The monument was erected in 1922 by the Joe Wheeler Chapter No. 291, United Daughters of the Confederacy. In 2005, the monument was listed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage by the Alabama Historical Commission.
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody last month has prompted renewed calls for removal of Confederate monuments nationwide. Officials in Limestone and Lauderdale counties have been asked this month to remove statues from courthouse property.
In 2017, the state Legislature passed the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act in response to earlier efforts to take down Confederate monuments on public property. The law, which originated as Senate Bill 60, prohibits local governments from moving, altering, renaming, or otherwise disturbing monuments that have been in place 40 years or more.
In November 2019, the Alabama Supreme Court voted 9-0 upholding the law.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said legislators are hearing from constituents on both sides of the argument of saving or removing Confederate monuments.
"The issue is being discussed among legislators," he said. "There could be some modifications. There's certainly talk about various options we can pursue."
He said it could be as late as next February before the issues are addressed in the next session. "If Gov. (Kay) Ivey wants to call a special session and make this one of the issues, it could be sooner."
Tucker said it is not right for black people to have to pass under a monument to the Confederacy on their way to the courthouse to do county and state business.
“The original crime was having it put up in the first place,” said Tucker, 49, who said he often walks by the courthouse property. “I’ve been thinking about why the statue was even there and now with the recent events going on (protests around the country), I decided something needs to be done to remove it. I don’t think Jesus would be on board with a monument dedicated to the enslavement of an entire race of people.”
Mixed opinions
A few Morgan County residents doing business at the courthouse Tuesday morning had mixed opinions about Tucker’s petition.
“I’d prefer it to be gone,” Jakob Smith, 28, of Decatur, said about the monument. “For what the Confederacy symbolizes and fighting to protect that part of history is not the image we should be trying to save. I don’t think we should have Confederate symbols all over the place.”
Entities removing monuments can be fined $25,000, according to the state law.
On June 4, Mobile removed a 120-year-old statue of Adm. Raphael Semmes from public property and agreed to pay the $25,000 fine, Attorney General Steve Marshall said. A month earlier, Birmingham was fined following the removal of the Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Linn Park.
Smith said he wouldn't be in favor of paying a fine, however. “I think we could promote something for the county to be proud of, something we could invest that money in,” he said.
Decatur’s Cameron Jones said the Morgan statue “offends me. We want it to be removed. I’m a man of color. It will be worth spending $25,000 to get it out of here.”
Meanwhile, Michelle Maddox of Decatur supports keeping the monument in place.
“I don’t think it should be removed,” the 30-year-old said. “It’s part of our heritage. It’s absurd that we would pay to have it removed. It’s part of our history. If we don’t learn from our past, we are bound to repeat it.”
Johnny Moseley, 61, of Decatur, questioned the legislation and those who passed the bill preserving the Confederate monuments.
“Why do those people want to continue to live in the past?” he asked. “In order to move forward as a people, this nation needs to make changes and now is the time. Injustice to any man is injustice to all men.”
He said the fine would be “money well spent.”
Tucker added that he is not insinuating that the commissioners are endorsing the monument. “None of us were around when the thing was put up,” he said of the monument's May 16, 1922, unveiling.
District 1 County Commissioner Jeff Clark said Tucker should petition the state delegation.
“Right now, it is against the law to remove any statues older than 40 years old,” he said. “We’ll do whatever the state tells us to. If they want to rewrite the law and tell us to remove the statue we’ll do that, but it’s not our decision.”
