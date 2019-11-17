Online sales taxes distributed to Morgan County topped $1 million in a calendar year for the first time last week, increasing the stakes in a lawsuit over whether county commissioners or local school systems and volunteer fire departments will control the money.
November’s distribution from the state to Morgan County was for $114,893.46 and brought the total amount distributed to the county since January to $1.088 million, which does not include the traditionally heavy volume of upcoming holiday sales.
In all of 2018, online sales taxes generated $534,623.98 for the county. The statewide online sales tax law, previously voluntary, became mandatory for most online sellers this year.
“I expected this, and it’s going to continue to grow,” said Bradley Colburn, who is chief financial officer for Hartselle City Schools and a former state auditor.
Hartselle City Schools and other plaintiffs sued the Morgan County Commission last month after it failed to pass a resolution redirecting online sales taxes to the county's three public school systems and volunteer fire departments. The redirection was required beginning Oct. 1 under a Morgan County-specific law Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, sponsored in the last legislative session.
The county's online sales taxes, starting last month, are being held in a court-designated account until the lawsuit is settled. Commission Chairman Ray Long said the county has forwarded the November distribution to the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s office, bringing the two-month total deposited to $236,417.40.
In another development, court records show that Long and the four commissioners will give depositions in the lawsuit. The depositions were slated for last week, but will likely not happen until sometime in mid-December, Long said.
Also, Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson approved the request for Decatur and Morgan County schools to intervene in the lawsuit as plaintiffs, and attorneys for the commission filed a response to the lawsuit.
Defense attorney Frank Ellis argues in the response that the local law redirecting "much-needed funding" from the commission violates Sections 105 of the state constitution.
Section 105 deals with conflicts between state and local laws.
In its answer to the complaint, the commission says it is "fulfilling its responsibility to the citizens of Morgan County to test the constitutionality of an Act it believes is unconstitutional before letting county funds be diverted."
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones and four others who are represented by the Alabama Education Association were the original plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Decatur City and Morgan County schools, who are represented by the Birmingham law firm of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, asked to intervene in the case because Superintendents Michael Douglas of Decatur City and Bill Hopkins Jr. of Morgan County said they didn’t want the courts to think they were not interested in the case and did not support the litigation.
The defense did not oppose their motion to intervene, court records show.
Attorneys for the original plaintiffs are asking the County Commission to provide internal communications between the commissioners about the online sales taxes since Jan. 1, 2016.
They are also asking for communications between the commissioners about Orr’s bill and communications about why the county failed to pass a resolution on Sept. 24 that would have required online sales tax revenue to be distributed as the local law requires.
Until last month, the commission kept online sales taxes distributed by the state.
The local law allows the commission to keep only 5% of the online sales tax revenue it receives for “administrative purposes.” From the remaining money, the law requires the commission beginning Oct. 1 to send 85% of the funds to the three public school systems, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the funds would go to volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula mimics how the county divides sales tax collections from brick-and-mortar stores.
