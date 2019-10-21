State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, will be the featured speaker Tuesday at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals leadership luncheon.
The noon luncheon will be in the chamber board room.
Orr plans to provide an update on state government. He will seek input from the under-40 group of young professionals. Tickets are $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.
The chamber asked that anyone planning to attend to RSVP before the end of day. Call 256-353-5312.
