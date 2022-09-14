Marie Davis was one of more than 200 volunteers who helped complete 32 projects Tuesday through the annual United Way of Morgan County Day of Caring.
Davis, who attended Oak Park Elementary, has volunteered for the Day of Caring for 25 years and on Tuesday was busy painting a classroom at the Oak Park Boy & Girls Club, which has close ties to the school.
Volunteers for the Day of Caring signed up to complete various tasks for organizations around the community. Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Morgan County, said Tuesday's event was “absolutely” a success.
Maurice Ayers, director of the Oak Park Boy & Girls Club, said Davis and other volunteers painted a new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) lab.
“We have a STEM teacher that comes in two days a week," he said, and the improved appearance of the classroom will help as the kids learn about robotics and other STEM topics.
Ayers said the volunteers help with his organization’s expenses.
“We would have to contract someone out to come in and paint that; it probably would have been over $1,000,” he said.
Davis, 56, of Decatur, works for GE Appliances in Decatur. She said her company selected several projects for employees to choose from. Davis was the only volunteer from GE at Oak Park Boys & Girls Club, with other employees choosing different projects.
Davis said she chooses to volunteer because many local organizations lack the staff and funding for ongoing tasks that help in their missions.
“So, we volunteer to do it, whatever needs to be done. ... Coming out here, we decided to do this for the kids to enjoy themselves," Davis said of the STEM lab. "We want it to look nice for them, so they’ll participate and enjoy coming to the facility knowing that it’s a safe and clean environment.”
Ayers said he asked for six volunteers but ended up with 13. The other 12 were from Ascend Performance Materials. Decatur resident Amanda Simpson-Steele, 40, volunteered with Ascend at Oak Park Boys & Girls Club. She said she has volunteered three times with the Day of Caring.
“At Ascend we have a group called the Ascend Cares Group. We go out into the community and we help sponsor events; we work with the United Way Day of Caring,” Simpson-Steele said.
Simpson-Steele said Ascend is partners in education with Oak Park Elementary and since the Boy & Girls Club is linked with the school, Ascend chose the club's project.
“It’s always very important to give back, especially to the youth and children in the community because they are our future,” she said. “We need to invest as much as possible in these children, give them a safe and great environment to learn and flourish in.”
About 15 Decatur Utilities employees, including 25-year-old Joe Herring of Falkville, volunteered to tackle numerous tasks at The Arc of Morgan County. Herring has volunteered with the Day of Caring four times.
“Really anything they need," Herring said of Tuesday's efforts. "Fence work, tree trimming, we’ve been patching the roof, fixing gutters.” DU also changed out light fixtures and replaced air filters in the air conditioning unit.
Herring said he likes to volunteer at The Arc, which serves children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“These kids need help. ... They don’t have a maintenance man, so we’re kind of filling in for that,” he said. “Any way we can help them, help the community.”
Abby Smith, The Arc's office administrator, said the DU volunteers complete maintenance that the staff can't do.
“They save us thousands of dollars with any kind of indoor and outdoor and landscaping maintenance that we otherwise couldn’t afford to do or don’t have the equipment or resources to do,” she said.
Shontez Wynn, kitchen manager of Meals on Wheels & More, said she had three volunteers from the Decatur Housing Authority helping in the kitchen Tuesday. They were packing care bags and preparing food for today's meal. Normally, Wynn said, she and one other staff member would be preparing the food on their own.
“With two people it does become time consuming,” she said Tuesday. “So today it’s a great help to have extra hands to be able to get things prepared for tomorrow and make sure our clients have what they need.”
Madison resident Taura Denmon, 47, director of the Housing Authority, was one of the volunteers. It was her first time to volunteer with the Day of Caring.
“We just thought it’d be a great way to get out in the community and try to find ways to partner with other agencies,” Denmon said. “There’s a lot of help that’s needed.”
Wynn said the volunteers also sanitized the insides of the delivery vans.
Ross said this year's Day of Caring will continue on Sept. 24, when about 75 volunteers from civic clubs will will work on three projects. It will be on a Saturday.
“Tuesday is great for the companies that are able to give their folks time off, but it’s not great for a civic organization,” she said. “You might have hundreds of people that all work for different places and it would be harder to coordinate them all getting time off on the same day.”
