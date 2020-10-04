It's been a frustrating year for many high school seniors as they deal with canceled events, quarantines and virtual courses.
Decatur High senior Jamar Echols, who was nominated for homecoming king, said he will be unable to participate in the festivities because he was asked to self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
“The word disappointing doesn’t suffice if I am being completely honest,” Echols said. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for almost a year and it’s gone. The worst part is not being able to do anything about it, even though it wasn’t my fault. I was careful; I did everything I needed to do.
"It’s like being punished for no reason at all.”
Austin High senior Annie Guo is a fully virtual student.
“Senior year most certainly wasn’t what I thought it would have been when I was daydreaming about it as a middle schooler. With COVID going on, it really has been difficult finding time to complete the (virtual courses), especially for those who work,” Guo said.
She said she hopes things will improve by spring so she can enjoy the final events and traditions of her high school experience.
“It’s disappointing that I couldn’t go traditionally,” Guo said. “Not being able to have the full high school senior experience we all thought we would receive has been difficult. ... I hope during the spring, everything will go back to as normal as it can get. This as in, maybe everyone being able to attend, maybe we might still need to wear masks but at least we will be able to interact with our friends.”
Hartselle High senior Julya McMinemon said she’s had to put in extra effort this school year to stay on track academically due to Hartselle High’s alternating schedule, where students alternate between attending in-person school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays one week and attending on Tuesdays and Thursdays the next.
“We’re on the split schedule right now, which is good in some ways and challenging in some ways. So every other day I’m at home, and when I’m at home it’s a little bit hard to focus because it’s easy to get distracted,” McMinemon said. “I have to hold myself accountable to make sure that I wake up and log on.”
Hartselle High senior Brody Peebles said the staggered schedule was difficult to adjust to at first because he likes routine.
“Every day is different. There can be distractions. The days you’re here again it’s just (about) being proactive and taking care of what you need to take care of from the days you were gone. It’s definitely different but I think over time, I’ve gotten used to it already.”
As senior class president, dance team captain, a school ambassador, a member of the chorus and a participant in various drama productions, McMinemon is staying busy this school year despite the changes the pandemic has brought, as is Peebles, who is a school ambassador and basketball player.
“For dance, we have practice the same time we normally do," McMinemon said. "When we enter practice we wear our mask and we have to have our temperatures taken, and we’re encouraged to use hand sanitizer. It’s very different because on the team, we all like to hug each other and be all up in each other’s business, and we are trying our best to refrain from that this year.”
McMinemon said academics and extracurricular activities are manageable despite the pandemic, but the cancellation of many events — especially homecoming week activities — has been disappointing.
“It was a hard pill to swallow that we couldn’t do homecoming like we normally do, because Hartselle gets really into it and we have a lot of different events all week that require large groups of people to be in small spaces. But we did do virtual competitions on our Facebook page that gave us the best that we could possibly have,” she said.
Peebles said the school year has come with some adjustments, but he’s doing his best to stay positive.
“It’s definitely been different, and I think that as a school and just in general, everyone’s handled it really well,” Peebles said. “I think (homecoming events being canceled) was kind of tough. I think for me and a lot of people in our grade, that’s definitely the highlight of the year. But just knowing the situation is different, I think that everyone did a good job making the best of the situation. Even though it’s a bad situation, we still had fun.”
Jill Faulkner, a counselor at Brewer High, said the year has been challenging for seniors but has gone “better than expected.” She said when the pandemic first hit in March, there was a lot of fear and speculation about the future.
“They’ve missed out on a few things, they’ve been bummed out about not having pep rallies and not eating in the cafeteria with their friends and things like that, but really all the necessary things are getting done,” Faulkner said. “I think in a lot of ways it’s really put the whole life picture in perspective for our seniors, and all of our students.”
Faulkner said spring events like pep rallies are a possibility, but are unlikely given the current level of spread of COVID-19.
“I think (our seniors are) always hopeful, but I think they understand the situation and I think we all kind of as a whole don’t see (social activities) happening, or necessarily want it to because of the concerns that are involved with it,” Faulkner said. “They really haven’t pressured us into trying to do the things that they shouldn’t.”
Faulkner said the silver lining amid the pandemic is that resources were created and expanded to help students succeed.
“Our seniors this year have more opportunities than ever. Their AP classes have adjusted and they offer online tutoring and online training sessions now. ... It prepares them more for college than it ever has,” she said. “And a lot of scholarship organizations have waived the ACT scores, which opens it up to a lot of kids who had really high GPAs but maybe not … as high of an ACT score.”
