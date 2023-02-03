With the pressure on and a hushed crowd watching, 14-year-old Deep Patel seemed calm as he repeated the word "legato," asked for the definition, then without hesitation spelled the word and won the Morgan County Spelling Bee for the second year in a row.
Patel, an eighth grader at Austin Junior High School, said his proficiency at spelling is not the main reason he competes in the annual county spelling bee.
“I decided to do the spelling bee to get my stage fear out and also challenge myself and really motivate myself to do things that I cannot accomplish. So, to really push, go out of the box and do stuff that I couldn’t do,” he said. “If I have to do this in the future, like speak in front of so many people, I won’t get scared, and I’ll actually do good.”
Patel has made it to the county spelling bee five times. In fourth grade he won first place, in fifth grade he was runner-up, in sixth grade he was in the top five, and in seventh and now eighth grades he won first place.
Patel said not all the words were easy.
“At first I struggled with some of the words; I asked for the definition and all that and it really helped me to find out what the word was,” he said. “I was stumped on ‘apprehensive.’ I was confused if there were two p’s or one p but then I asked for the definition and I found out that it was two p’s.”
Patel often asked the teacher reading the words for definitions, the word origin, part of speech, and for it to be used in a sentence. He said this helped him identify and spell the word.
Each student was given a list of words to study that could potentially be included in the bee. Patel said he studied the list in detail for an hour or two, five to six days a week.
“So mostly I would just read over the list and look at the definition, pronunciation, the part of speech, and also I read many books, too, which have many of these words in it,” he said. “Most of the words from this year’s list came from history (books) and also some were from science books. But I mostly read science fiction and historical fiction books.”
Patel said his love of the English language has grown thanks to the spelling bee.
“At first I was not that good at English language arts but then when I went to the spelling bee and learned so many new words, I became better and started to like English more,” he said.
The bee went 12 rounds with 135 words and started with 34 contestants. Wanda Davis, Morgan County Schools elementary curriculum supervisor, said all Morgan County students grades 3 through 8 could compete at the school level as long as they were under the age of 15, and that the winners from each school advanced to Thursday's county competition.
The words given to each student during the competition are given out nationally, Davis said, and she and the teacher calling out the words to each student received the list about two weeks ago.
"She just goes down the list and it tells her when to tell them it has two meanings to a word; it’s very scripted,” she said.
Davis said students receive study guides but the words on the guide may or may not be in the bee. In round one, with 34 students, some of the words were “wasp,” “carrot,” “empty” and “mister.”
Only 14 students remained for the fourth round, which had words such as "opinionated,” “misconception,” “scripture,” “bowie” and “kudos.” It was down to the last two students by the ninth round. Patel spelled “brethren” correctly in the eleventh round and advanced alone to the winning twelfth round.
In the eleventh round, runner-up Hudson Boyd, an 11-year-old sixth grader from Cotaco School, misspelled “requiem.” This advanced Patel to the final round and his correct spelling of “legato,” which is a musical term for playing notes evenly.
This was Boyd’s first spelling bee. He said he got involved because he loves to be compete.
“I love competition of any kind,” Boyd said. "I do soccer, basketball, archery; I just like playing games. … I like to expand my palate; I like to do everything I can and try to succeed.”
Boyd said he studied the list provided every other day and sometimes late into the night. Boyd said hearing the definition of "requiem" — a Mass or music for the dead — did not help.
“The last one was the hardest; I’ve never heard of it,” he said.
Boyd said he was proud to come in second place and plans to enter again next year.
“I feel like I was really accomplished in what I set out to do,” he said.
Davis said the county bee was not the first step for Thursday's contestants.
“There’s a school bee at the individual schools and the winners are able to come to participate in this,” Davis said.
Patel now advances to a state competition along with winners in other county spelling bees.
