With team sports hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and public pools closed, many people are finding physical outlets in other athletic activities.
Jasmin Moates, 13, loves softball but the pandemic has severely limited her time on the playing field over the past few months.
In search of an alternative, the eighth grader from Clanton, who was visiting Decatur last weekend, found herself playing racquetball for the first time, with a younger member of her household, at T.C. Almon Recreation Center.
“The room was small, but I was able to run around and get sweaty real quickly,” she said. “It was fun trying something new.”
She said she plans to play more, but she can’t wait until “normal” times return and she can go back to playing centerfield with her softball team. “I plan to play volleyball for my school, too. But tryouts have been canceled,” she said.
Jason Lake, Decatur Parks and Recreation director, said he is seeing a resurgence in sports like racquetball because of the pandemic. Racquetball was popular in the 1970s and 1980s, but its popularity has waned the past couple of decades.
“We’re seeing more reservations made at our rec centers for racquetball," Lake said. "Pickleball is really growing, too. Sometimes players have to be closer than 6 feet apart, but it’s popular for people of all ages.”
He said since the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Morgan County and statewide, “people are taking it more serious now.”
He said the 223 sites at Point Mallard Campground are staying at capacity. He said no tent campers are allowed because the public restrooms across the city are closed.
He said the John Woller Archery Park at Point Mallard is becoming a hub of activity, too.
Madison’s Mark Maddox, an avid archer, favors honing his skills at the Decatur park instead of others in north Alabama. He said he is seeing an uptick in new archers the past few months, likely caused by the pandemic.
“I think the atmosphere, shade and the setting out here makes it my favorite,” he said last week. “And I’m actually seeing more kids out here trying archery. They are having a good time trying something new.” He said one rookie archer told him he had just purchased his bow 30 minutes before coming to Woller Park.
Stephanie McLain, Point Mallard Park superintendent, said more people are using the walking trails around town.
“I’d say trail usage is up 30% or more,” McLain said. “I see entire families walking or riding their bicycles on the trails at Point Mallard. A number of families are enjoying time together outdoors, hiking through the park and eating lunch at the picnic tables we have scattered along the trails.”
Danielle Minor, a contract employee at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Limestone County, said her family and friends are among those enjoying the trails.
“Point Mallard has plenty to offer even though the water park is closed,” she said. “We went swimming in the river and fishing in a lake adjacent to the golf course last week. We’re regulars on the trails with our bikes. If the COVID-19 wasn’t around, we would be spending a lot of time at the water park. But it’s closed, so we are trying different things.”
She said her family enjoys the playground at the campground and “the staff does an excellent job wiping down the playground equipment to keep it sanitized.”
Point Mallard camper Ladean Jones of Neel said her family is spending more time riding bikes on the walking trails since the water park is closed. “I’m fishing more, too,” she said.
Lake said the city's tennis courts are seeing more usage, too.
“More people are playing tennis around town,” he said. “It’s something the people can do safely, maintaining the 6-feet social distancing and still able to get exercise and being in the outdoors.”
McLain said the Point Mallard Golf Course has returned to pre-pandemic numbers. “We had instituted 20 minutes between tee times and only one rider per golf cart,” she said. “Now we’re back at 10 minutes between tee times. We ask guests wanting to play to call for reservations.”
She said walk-ups may encounter a long wait before receiving a tee time. She added the Strike Zone driving range also is open.
“I talked with a couple of golfers (last week),” she said. “One said he had not played in 12 years, and the other was returning after 1½ years of not playing. I guess people are taking up the sport again because they are able to have the safe distancing they need outside.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.