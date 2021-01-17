A larger share of Morgan County children are living in poverty now than were 20 years ago, according to a child welfare study, a trend local community leaders said aligns with increased community need.
Committee on Church Cooperation director Ashley Boyd said the nonprofit has worked with many new faces in recent years.
“I can definitely say that there are more people in need in Morgan County than there have been in years past. Even before COVID, we saw the requests for our services quadruple in the past two years. We went from serving about 2,000 people to serving over 8,000,” Boyd said.
According to child welfare advocacy and research group Voices for Alabama Children in its 2020 Kids Count data book, about 16% of children in Morgan County were in poverty 20 years ago. Between 2014 and 2018, that figure was about 23%. The number of children living in extreme poverty also increased, from about 6% in 2000 to about 7% between 2014 and 2018.
In 2000, Limestone and Lawrence counties had slightly higher rates of children living in poverty than Morgan County did. However, between 2014 and 2018, Lawrence County and Limestone County had lower rates of childhood poverty than Morgan County, with rates of 20% for Lawrence County and 22% for Limestone County.
Alabama Kids Count defines poverty using thresholds established by the U.S. Census Bureau. For 2019, a family consisting of two adults and two children earning less than $25,926 per year is considered below the poverty line, according to Census Bureau data.
Stephen Woerner, executive director of Voices, said the most recent data does not account for the impact on children caused by COVID-19.
“Almost everything we have isn’t reflective of what’s happened since March 16, but what this is is a good benchmark,” he said. “It’s the line in the sand, where we were before COVID started.”
Woerner said the pandemic has worsened the impact of existing inequities children face statewide.
“We already knew that broadband was a problem. We already knew that disadvantaged students, students below poverty, students of color were not as prepared,” he said. “We knew those inequalities existed, (but) our concern is that COVID has exacerbated them or made them worse.
"If you don’t have access to broadband and your school goes virtual, you have many more challenges. If you’ve already been living below poverty and one of your parents loses their job, your access to food security goes down.”
Boyd said about a fifth of the people who receive services from the CCC are families with children. The CCC provides services and essentials including clothing, food, ministry services and assistance with general education development (GED) testing costs.
“Last year 20% of our clients were families, often with young children, who were coming to us for the first time. They had never needed help before, but loss of jobs, child care (or) sickness made it necessary for them to reach out for help.”
Boyd said the pandemic has made it more difficult for families to stay afloat.
“Some things we have heard is that people are still struggling with employment and parenting during a pandemic. So many are still laid off, or are having trouble finding employment that fits with their family,” she said.
Child care
Boyd said for parents who are able to find jobs, it can be difficult to arrange and afford child care.
“Yes, there are jobs available, but if your school is virtual or your day care is closed for COVID it is hard to be at work and be with your children. It is a self-perpetuating loop — if you can’t work then you can’t pay for child care. If you can’t afford child care, you can’t work.”
Boyd said she wants people to seek help if they need it.
“I think it is important that people know that we are here to help, and that there is no need to be ashamed of asking for help. I can’t tell you how many fathers we have seen come in during this past year who are absolutely mortified to be standing in line at a food pantry, and have fought tooth and nail to avoid coming,” she said. “It is heartbreaking. If asking for a little help means that your kids go to bed fed and that you can put some money toward your power bill, then that is worth it.”
Decatur Youth Services director Brandon Watkins said poverty impacts Decatur children in multiple ways.
“It affects their study habits, it affects them coming to school. Nutrition, clothing, things they need,” Watkins said. “To be low-income affects them mentally. It’s difficult for a child to be hungry and then go home and study or be hungry and then come to school and do their work properly.”
Watkins said DYS, which serves at-risk youths, works with between 1,500 and 2,000 children annually. He said investing in education is a possible solution to the number of children living in poverty.
“The biggest thing to invest in when you’re dealing with low-income kids is education; that’s so important,” Watkins said. “The way out of poverty is education, no question about it.”
