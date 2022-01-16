Dogs Baby and Javvi have spent most of their lives making visits to Hospice of the Valley's Camp Hope and retirement homes as therapy dogs, and their owners say the experience has benefited both the dogs and the humans.
Nancy Dallas and her husband Charley Cheney got 9-year-old Baby, a cross between a Chihuaha and dachshund called a chiweenie, when she was 2 to 3 years old from the Morgan County Humane Society. According to Dallas, Baby had been surrendered by her owner who became sick and could no longer care for her.
“When I first got her, she would not leave my side, had to sleep right next to me," Dallas said. "I thought, 'This is the best kind of dog to have. She’s going to stay right with me and be so supportive.'”
Two-year-old Javvi, a cross between a Pomeranian, Shih Tzu and Chihuahua, came from a foster home through A New Leash on Life when he was 10 to 12 weeks old. Javvi was brought to their home to meet them before the adoption. “He interviewed us when he was about 2 months old,” Cheney joked.
Dallas and Cheney have been taking their dogs as therapy pets to Camp Hope for the past 10 to 15 years. It is an annual one-day camp for children ages 5 to 12 who have had a loved one die.
They started with their dog Georgie, who died in 2016, because he loved being in public and getting attention. Baby and Javvi started going when they were adopted by Dallas and Cheney.
“I usually just carry (Baby) around and let the kids pet her. If they want to hold her, they can,” Dallas said.
Javvi goes to the camp on a harness and walks around. “He’s more of a free spirit than (Baby) is,” Cheney said.
Baby and Javvi usually visit at the camp for 60 to 90 minutes because it occurs during the heat of the summer, Dallas said.
According to Dallas, the kids at the camp seem to enjoy their dogs coming. “They’re smiling and happy when they see the animals.”
Cheney said he thinks taking their dogs to the camp is helpful to the kids.
“You never know what the situation is. If the kid’s there, there’s an issue in the child’s life. And oftentimes the animal reminds them of something that is solid and good and helps them feel good about themselves,” Cheney said.
Baby and Javvi also went to several retirement homes before COVID. They included National Healthcare Corp. in Moulton, Riverside Senior Living in Decatur and The Terrace at Priceville. They would go to NHC once a month, Dallas said.
“Some people wanted to hold them … but mostly, we would hold them," Dallas said. "If they’re lying down in bed, they may be too frail to do much, but we just let them pet them for a few minutes.”
Dallas recalls an NHC resident who got special pleasure from the dogs. “They have this activity room … and he would always be sitting in there in his wheelchair.” He loved dogs and had owned them before.
“He would always be very happy to see them,” Dallas said.
Cheney said the last time they went to see the man was pre-COVID. “I think he had dementia," Cheney said. "He didn’t remember that he had ever had a dog or that we had been to see him.
“That’s the downside. When you pay repeat visits to certain folks, you kind of see the slide that they’re going through. You feel for the families and for those people, too.”
According to Cheney, the retirement home visits usually lasted an hour, long enough to visit the residents who families or the facility believe would benefit.
