Reynold is a 5 year old terrier mix. He weighs 27 pounds and loves leash walks. He came in as a stray and needs a loving family. Nucor paid his adoption fee, so he is free and ready to go home. Toby is a 1 year old male labradoodle mix. He weighs 50 pounds and loves to play ball. He cannot wait to have his own home. Tiger is a 5 month old lab/terrier mix. He weighs 30 pounds and loves to play. He is smart and playful. He is free to adopt and needs a loving home. He is one our longest residents and has been with us since May. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

