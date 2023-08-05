Reynold is a 5 year old terrier mix. He weighs 27 pounds and loves leash walks. He came in as a stray and needs a loving family. Nucor paid his adoption fee, so he is free and ready to go home. Toby is a 1 year old male labradoodle mix. He weighs 50 pounds and loves to play ball. He cannot wait to have his own home. Tiger is a 5 month old lab/terrier mix. He weighs 30 pounds and loves to play. He is smart and playful. He is free to adopt and needs a loving home. He is one our longest residents and has been with us since May. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month
- Families in limbo after Hartselle funeral home unexpectedly closes
- Coroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting son
- New Goodwill store focused on hiring workers with job barriers
- A Super Opportunity: Decatur's Pat Underwood to tour internationally with Marvel Universe Live
- Decatur Utilities power outage caused by truck on Alabama 20
- Old-school Dabo Swinney aims to keep Clemson on top in ACC
- Sailboaters ask city to save slips at Riverwalk Marina
- Decatur’s McClain earns All-American honors
- Decatur man injured by police found not guilty of obstruction
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP (3)
- Decatur man injured by police found not guilty of obstruction (2)
- New zoning ordinance would ban front yard parking (2)
- 3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at event (2)
- EDITORIAL: Supreme Court needs to regain public confidence (1)
- Coroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting son (1)
- Families in limbo after Hartselle funeral home unexpectedly closes (1)
- Average long-term US mortgage rate surged to nearly 7% this week to highest level since November (1)
- Alabama Republicans reject call for 2nd majority Black district, despite Supreme Court ruling (1)
- Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell's kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway (1)
- No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says (1)
- Sailboaters ask city to save slips at Riverwalk Marina (1)
- EDITORIAL: Medical marijuana off to rocky start in Alabama (1)
- Chatterbox: West Morgan High 1973 class celebrates 50 years (1)
- Waymon Fulton 'Bull' Terry Sr. (1)
- 13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month (1)
- EDITORIAL: Politics derails Space Command move (1)
- Cal Thomas: Shame on us (1)
- Kay E. Stoudnour (1)
- Cannabis commission chairman resigns amid lawsuit (1)
- A Super Opportunity: Decatur's Pat Underwood to tour internationally with Marvel Universe Live (1)
- The heat is on — and I don’t like It (1)
- EDITORIAL: Tuberville's antics leave Marines without leader (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.