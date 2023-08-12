Sweet Tart is a 1 year old tortoiseshell cat. She weighs about 6 pounds. She is loving and curious, but she does not like dogs She seems to do OK with other cats. She is one of our longest-stay residents. Her kittens have all been adopted, and now she needs a forever home. She has been spayed and is ready to go. Her fee is $95. Sandy is a 4 1/2 year old shepherd/husky mix. He weighs 72 pounds and has been neutered and treated for heartworms. He is playful and curious while in the yard. All of his fees have been paid by Nucor. Gilligan is a 9 month old Lab/pit mix. He weighs 54 pounds and loves to play. He is loving and affectionate and will be a great pet. He has been neutered and is ready to go to his new home. His fee is $110. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

