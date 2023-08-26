Reynold is a small 27 pound terrier mix. He is about 5 years old and enjoys being in the yard. He came to us as a stray and cannot wait to go home. He has been at the shelter since the beginning of July. Butterfly is a 2-year-old heeler mix. She weighs 31 pounds. She gave birth to her puppies while she was here and is now ready for a home of her own. Archer is about 3½ months old and weighs about 4 pounds. He is blind and needs a loving home. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

