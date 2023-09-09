Toby came in as a malnourished stray pup. He is about 6 months old and very sweet. He needs a loving home to help him get back up to appropriate weight and to show him the love he deserves. Sweet Tart is an adult tortoiseshell cat. She has been with us since the beginning of June. She needs a loving home and would like to meet you today. Thomas is a 1-year-old Pyrenees male and weighs 71 pounds. He came in as a stray and does not like chickens. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

