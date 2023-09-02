Dingo is a 8 month old Labrador mix. He weighs 25 pounds and is sweet and loving. He is calm and loves to be taken outside. He came into us as a police drop-off. Percy is a 1½ year old pit mix. He weighs 55 pounds and is playful out in the yard. He loves giving hugs as well. He came into us as a stray. Hostess is a 3 month old beagle/basset pup. She is loving and weighs 10 pounds. She is very calm and loves being held. She also has two siblings looking for loving homes. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

