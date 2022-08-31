PRICEVILLE — Police say drivers who speed through the school zone at Priceville Junior High, located on Alabama 67 near Bethel Road, are endangering children and other drivers.
Police Chief Jerry Holmes said most of the people he stops are traveling westbound from Priceville Mountain on Alabama 67 and passing Priceville Junior High at “ridiculously” high speeds.
“It’s normally a 50 mph zone through there and when school is in effect, it’s 35 mph,” Holmes said. “We’ve clocked people doing 70 mph in the school zone before.”
Heavy Alabama 67 traffic is contributing to the problem. In 2021, an average of 17,500 cars per day traveled on the portion of Alabama 67 next to the school, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Holmes said the speeders are usually unaware of their surroundings or are on their phones. The motorists have fair warning of the school zone, he said, as there are flashing lights that are activated at the school during mornings and afternoons.
“We normally are out there, too, assisting traffic getting out of the junior high parking lot and we have our flashing blue lights (that motorists) can see,” Holmes said. “They still come through at crazy speeds, and it’s mind-boggling.”
Mayor Sam Heflin said he believes most of the speeding motorists are from out of town.
“It’s not our citizens that are doing it. It’s people from outside Priceville that’s predominantly speeding through there,” Heflin said.
Kayla Sullivan, 29, who has lived in Priceville all her life, said speeders on Alabama 67 are nothing new. Her home is on Alabama 67 at Priceville Mountain, east of the junior high, and said she has ongoing problems with dangerous traffic and has seen wrecks occur from her front yard where her daughter plays.
“We’ve had to literally yell at vehicles to keep them from hitting my child,” Sullivan said. “They’re literally worried about what’s going on with their phones or what’s inside their vehicle.”
One possible long-term solution is moving the school.
The Morgan County school board has plans to build a new Priceville Junior High School next door to the high school on North Bethel Road, but school board Vice Chairman John Holley said a construction timeline has not been established.
Holley said part of the reason the school board wants to relocate the junior high is because of the Alabama 67 congestion.
“We studied putting (the school) over there by the elementary school; we’ve studied buying some land … . The best option was putting it (by the high school) because of the turn lanes and the red light and it gets it off the highway,” Holley said.
Until a new school is built, Holley suggested parents have their children take buses to school in order to limit the number of cars trying to enter the junior high from Alabama 67.
“If parents would use busing ... instead of developing such a large car line, I think that would alleviate some of that traffic,” he said.
Sullivan said she would like to see a red light installed near the junior high school but Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said red lights are not always a good solution.
“(A traffic signal) generally just increases traffic congestion,” Burkett said. “Traffic signals are installed at intersections where the traffic volume on both routes is significant enough that you have to have some way to manage allowing traffic from both routes.”
Burkett said the county has to make a request to ALDOT for a signal study to be performed and ALDOT would then make a decision on whether a traffic signal is warranted for that area.
“Then we can run through a funding agreement with the city or the county and they are generally expected to pay for some of the cost of the installation of a signal and then to maintain it,” Burkett said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.