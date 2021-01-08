The Falkville man arrested during Wednesday's riot at the Capitol had 11 Molotov cocktails designed to act like napalm, a semiautomatic rifle and a handgun in his pickup truck, and two handguns in his pockets, according to a Capitol Police affidavit.
Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 70, is currently being held by the D.C. Department of Corrections at the D.C. Central Cellblock. The Justice Department said his detention hearing is scheduled to take place Tuesday.
Coffman was charged with the federal crime of possession of destructive devices. He was also charged with the D.C. crimes of carrying a pistol without a license, a felony in D.C., as well as possession of an unregistered firearm, according to the Justice Department.
According to an affidavit filed by Capitol Police Special Agent Lawrence Anyaso, investigative and canine sweeps were performed in the vicinity of the Capitol after two possible explosive devices were found, one at 12:47 p.m. at the National Republican Club and one at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters. During the sweep, they saw the handle of a firearm in the passenger seat of the red GMC Sierra 1500 pickup registered to Coffman.
A search of the truck revealed a handgun. In the bed of the truck, which was covered with a fabric top, officers found "one M4 Carbine assault rifle along with rifle magazines loaded with ammunition," according to Anyaso's affidavit.
Also in the pickup bed officers found 11 liquid-filled Mason jars with a golf tee stuck in the top of each, cloth rags and lighters.
"Upon finding these materials, bomb technicians observed that the items appeared to be consistent with components for an explosive or incendiary device known as a 'Molotov cocktail,'" according to the affidavit, and a spectograph profile of the liquid indicated it was gasoline.
At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a blue sedan with a female driver approached law enforcement officers. The male passenger, who identified himself as "Lonnie," said he was trying to reach his pickup truck, according to the affidavit.
Coffman asked the officers if they had located the bombs, which according to the affidavit the officers thought was a reference to the Molotov cocktails in his truck. It turned out he was referring to their search of the secure perimeter around the Capitol, but they asked that he step out of the car. When asked if he had any weapons, he said he had a gun in his pocket.
A search revealed a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun in his right pants pocket and a .22-caliber handgun in his left pocket.
None of the guns in his possession were registered to him, according to the affidavit.
When questioned, Coffman said the Mason jars contained melted Styrofoam and gasoline, Anyaso wrote.
"An explosive enforcement officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has advised that melted Styrofoam and gasoline are an explosive mixture that has the effect of napalm insofar as it causes the flammable liquid to better stick to objects that it hits upon detonation," according to the affidavit.
A review of video surveillance revealed that Coffman had parked his truck at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Coffman is one of 13 people who have been charged in federal court in connection with Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol. Another 40 have been charged in D.C. Superior Court.
“The lawless destruction of the U.S. Capitol building was an attack against one of our Nation’s greatest institutions,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said in a statement. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol."
The events at the Capitol are being investigated by the FBI; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; United States Marshals Service; U.S. Capitol Police Department; and the Metropolitan Police Department.
“The events that happened at and around the United States Capitol were unconscionable, and those responsible will be held accountable for their attempts to thwart democracy,” said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III. “While these charges represent a positive step, there is still work to be done. Our collective intentions are to work diligently to identify all of the persons responsible for the insurrection at our U.S. Capitol.”
Also during the protests in support of President Donald Trump, Athens resident Kevin Greeson, 55, died of a heart attack.
