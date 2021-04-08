A 22-year-old Huntsville man was arrested today and charged with several felonies for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old Morgan County girl after connecting with her online.
Daniel Sharp, 22, was charged by the Huntsville police Special Victims Unit with five felonies: rape, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.
Police said he used a dating app and social media to engage with the girl, then took her to his Huntsville apartment and had sexual contact and intercourse with her.
Sharp was arrested at his apartment and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be brought. Anyone with information on Sharp is asked to contact investigators at 256-213-4501.
