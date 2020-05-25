Decatur police have identified the suspect and three people killed in a Sunday night domestic-related shooting in the Danville area that left a fourth person wounded.
Three active warrants have been issued for Carson Ray Peters charging him with capital murder, police said in a news release.
"We can confirm the shooting was an isolated incident of a domestic nature," Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said in a statement.
The three deceased victims were identified as: James Edward Miller, 55, of Lacey’s Spring; Teresa Lynn Peters, 54, of Danville; and Tammy Renee Smith, 50, of Danville.
The fourth victim was in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital this morning, Long said.
The shootings occurred at 68-70 Flint Creek Private Drive.
Police said anyone who can assist them in locating Peters should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov. Police said the public should not approach Peters.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the three deceased victims died from gunshot wounds and their bodies were taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsy.
The wounded victim was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, Chunn said.
The shooting was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday on Flint Creek Private Drive in the police jurisdiction, Long said.
This story will be updated.
