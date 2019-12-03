Falkville police continue to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon that left a Morgan County man dead.
Falkville police, assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a domestic assault call at a home on Cedar Creek Road, authorities said.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Jeremy Shane Gray, 44, was taken by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was taken Monday night to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, Chunn said.
Police Chief Aaron Burgess said the man's wife, who made the call, told a dispatcher that she had shot her husband in the arm, then he left the home in his truck and went to his mother's residence nearby. The woman said she and her husband had gotten into a verbal altercation, which led to the discharging of the firearm, a .22-caliber rifle, Burgess said.
Burgess said the woman stayed on the line and cooperated with the dispatcher.
No charges have been filed, Burgess said. The shooting scene has a Hartselle mailing address but is in the Falkville police jurisdiction.
"The investigation is still ongoing," he said. When Falkville police complete their investigation into the case, "it will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for their consideration."
