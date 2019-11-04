A Somerville man died when the vehicle he was driving ran off Alabama 67 and hit several trees early Sunday morning, according to Decatur police.
Bobby Lee Miller, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:56 a.m. by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Police said it appears the black 1970 Chevrolet Impala that Miller was driving southbound on Alabama 67 near mile marker 37 drifted off the right side of the road, came back on the road and crossed all four traffic lanes before leaving the left side of the roadway and hit several trees. Police said 911 received a call at 1:45 a.m. about the accident.
Chunn said Miller died of blunt force trauma to the head and was not wearing a seat belt.
Decatur police said an investigation is continuing.
