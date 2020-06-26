Morgan County will pay 26% more in fiscal 2021 for a health insurance policy that protects its self-insurance plan from big claims, and employees might have to help pay future increases, said Commission Chairman Ray Long.
“We’re paying more, but I don’t foresee us (having to increase employee contribution this year) because of this increase,” Long said this week.
However, the commission still has to review whether employee rates for the self-insurance program itself will increase.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the commission agreed to pay $91,000 more for a stop-loss program policy that protects the self-insurance program in case a larger-than-normal amount of catastrophic medical procedures are needed by covered employees and their families. Long listed organ transplants and cancer treatments as procedures the county sees from time to time.
“We usually have three or four come into play a year,” he said. “Being self-insured can be a bad risk if we didn’t have the stop-loss coverage. Like everything, health care costs are going up, and we had to look at our stop-loss options. We have to have something to insure ourselves.”
He said if the premiums continue to rise for the stop-loss policy, commissioners will have to explore other options, which may include employees paying more for their coverage. He said the premium money comes out of the county's general fund.
Long said current provider Optum imposed a 39% renewal rate increase, going from $345,298 to $478,862 a year on premiums for Morgan County. Commissioners instead accepted to an alternate offer from HCC that has an annual premium rate of $436,526, a 26% increase over Optum’s current rate.
It was “the best choice we had,” Long said. “Our consultant agency Cobbs Allen found what they felt was a better route for us to take."
He said the maximum deductible the county could sustain on a major procedure would be $85,000, up $10,000 from this fiscal year's rate.
"Right now, this is best for us and the employees," he said about the 400 or so county employees.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest said the self-insurance program works for the county and its employees, but if rates continue to increase the commission might have to look at another program to insure its employees.
“We’ve been fortunate we haven’t seen a big jump in the rate that we are paying,” he said. “We have to pay the increase to protect us. If we didn’t have it, (self-insurance) could be like a runaway train, and we wouldn’t know where (the insurance costs) would stop. That’s the thing about health insurance, there are always those uncertainties.”
Long and Vest said the commission would look at the amount the employees pay for the self-insurance program at its next meeting in July. Long said employees on single coverage pay $64 a month and family coverage is $167 a month.
The county plan also will offer a free dental plan and employee-paid vision plan. The commission approved a dual-plan option with Met Life that offers employees more provider options. More details will be released later, Long said.
In other business, the commission:
• Agreed to pay American Antennas $5,000 to remove and dispose of a radio tower near Fire Tower Road in District 4. Long said the money will come out of the general fund. “The antenna was outdated and nobody was using it any longer,” Long said. “It once was the 911 tower.” He said it cost about $2,000 to change the light at the tower’s peak.
• Awarded a contract to Hernandez Demolition & Remediation LLC of Hartselle for $13,297 to remove a park and recreation building in Hartselle.
• Authorized Johnny Howell, environmental services director, to purchase two Peterbilt DP Python garbage trucks with a 28-yard side load for $258,213.34 each from Ingram Equipment Co. LLC. Long said it “usually takes five to six months for the vehicles to arrive.”
• Reappointed Blythe Bowman to the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama Board for a six-year term beginning July 8.
