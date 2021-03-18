The Alabama Department of Transportation has closed Alabama 36 east of Somerville at 1:30 p.m. today because of rising water out of a creek, according to a department spokesman.
Seth Burkett said the highway is closed in both directions between Herman Bailey Road and Collins Hill Road. He did not know when the road might reopen. He urged motorists to avoid the area.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said some parts of Morgan County received 4½ inches of rain from Wednesday’s storms.
