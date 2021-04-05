Alabama 36 south of Somerville in Morgan County will be closed for about a year while two bridges are replaced, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation office in Huntsville.
The closure is set to begin April 12, weather permitting. The area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road will be closed to through traffic and accessible only to local traffic, according to ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett.
The official detour will be Interstate 65 to Alabama 67 for eastbound traffic and Alabama 67 to Interstate 65 for westbound traffic.
The first phase of work will include demolition of the bridge at Roan Branch and its replacement with a bridge culvert. Simultaneously, Hobb Ward Road will be realigned. In the second phase of work, the bridge over Gum Spring Creek will be demolished and replaced with a bridge culvert.
Completion is anticipated next summer, Burkett said. Miller & Miller is the contractor on the $2,622,688 project.
