The Alabama Department of Transportation has closed U.S. 231 southbound and northbound near Hill Road in Morgan County.
A crack that developed earlier this week continued to worsen overnight, according to spokesman Seth Burkett.
The official detour for passenger traffic northbound is Alabama 69 southbound to Alabama 67 northbound to Alabama 36 eastbound to U.S. 231. The detour for southbound traffic is Alabama 36 westbound to Alabama 67 southbound to Alabama 69 northbound to U.S. 231.
The official detours for commercial trucks are:
• U.S. 231 northbound will detour to Alabama 69 southbound, to Alabama 67 northbound, to Interstate 65 in Priceville
• U.S. 231 southbound will detour to Alabama 36 westbound, to Alabama 67 southbound, to Alabama 69 northbound, back to U.S. 231
State crews will be making some temporary improvements on detour routes to help lessen the impacts of additional traffic.
