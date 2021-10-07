Northbound traffic along Interstate 65 in southern Morgan County will be closed for bridge maintenance on portions of Tuesday and Wednesday, and all traffic will be diverted to U.S. 31 northbound at Exit 318 at Lacon, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The lanes will be closed from 1 a.m. Tuesday to about noon Wednesday, ALDOT said.
Commercial vehicles will be rerouted to the interstate via Alabama 67 in Decatur to Exit 334 in Priceville. Passenger vehicles may return to the interstate at Falkville or Hartselle. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists in advance of the closure, ALDOT said.
Temporary signals will be set up at I-65 and U.S. 31 to improve traffic flow from I-65 to the detour route, but motorists are advised to expect major delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.