A ceremony commemorating the National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day will take place at the Morgan County Veterans Memorial on Sept. 18.
The Combined Patriotic Organizations of Morgan County organized the event, which will begin at 5 p.m. at 600 Alabama 67 in Priceville. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.