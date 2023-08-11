Two Morgan County buildings that predate the Civil War and a house linked to the historic Scottsboro Boys Trial in Decatur will get needed renovations through $1.75 million in grants from the Alabama Historical Commission.
Somerville will receive $1 million to renovate the old Morgan County Courthouse; Decatur will get $482,357 for the Old State Bank; and the Community Foundation of Greater Decatur has been awarded $272,000 for continued renovations of the house that supporters hope becomes a civil rights museum.
Lisa Jones, executive director of the Alabama Historical Commission, notified state Sen. Arthur Orr this week in a letter that the three Morgan County projects would receive grants.
Orr said he put in $6 million in the supplemental appropriation during the spring legislative session for a grant program for historic sites dated pre-1840 and for civil rights sites around the state.
“History has always been important to me, and a lot of times we don’t spend the money we need to so we can preserve the historic sites,” Orr said.
Orr said the Historical Commission graded the applicants and the three from Morgan County were chosen. All three asked for more than they got, but he said they’re getting enough to help with their projects.
Orr said the bank building has some real structural issues “and it’s going to take some big dollars.”
“It’s important to preserve this history. This money went all over the state, but I’m glad Morgan County got some for three projects,” Orr said. “There’s always needs that we will continue to work to finance.”
The Old State Bank building recently celebrated its 190th birthday, and city officials reported this spring finding cracks in the building. The city hired a consultant to examine the building at the corner of Bank and Church streets in Northeast Decatur.
Community Development Supervisor Allen Stover said Wednesday he was aware of the grant, but he hasn’t seen the details.
Stover told the Decatur City Council in March he doesn’t believe the cracks are catastrophic in nature. He said Wednesday that the city hasn’t received the report on the consultant’s examination.
The Old State Bank opened its doors July 29, 1833. It was one of three branches of the Bank of the State of Alabama. It was used by the Union Army as a hospital during the Civil War and was one of four buildings to survive the destruction of Decatur during the war. Only three buildings remain that were built before the war.
David Breland said the Old State Bank building is the "iconic symbol of the city and has been for 190 years. When it was built as the north Alabama branch, that really put Decatur on the map. We had the biggest financial institution in the state."
Breland said the bank has undergone at least two major renovations during its lifetime and possibly other small improvements. The first was during the 1930s as part of the Civil Works Administration. The second was a complete renovation in the late 1970s and early 1980s when the city took over the building and turned it into a museum, he said.
The Historic American Buildings Survey recorded the bank in 1934 and 1935. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on March 24, 1972.
--
Somerville courthouse
Somerville Mayor Darren Tucker said the town has been trying to renovate Morgan County’s original courthouse for years but has only been able to piecemeal projects together.
Tucker said the town can now do a complete renovation of the 186-year-old building with the combination of the new $1 million grant and about $800,000 in grants previously received for the project. The courthouse project was awarded a $300,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs last year, and it received $500,000 from the state's general fund budget this year.
He said the $1.8 million will be used for both exterior and interior improvements to preserve the building as a historic landmark and tourist attraction.
“Through the years the town got small $15,000 or $20,0000 grants that helped,” Tucker said. “But really it needs a whole new overhaul. We got money to redo the floors. The (exterior) brick also needs to be resealed, windows need attention and we’re taking the interior back to the way it was.”
Orr said the new grant funding combined with the money allocated in the state's general fund "should be enough to fully restore the courthouse."
The oldest permanent courthouse in Alabama was built in 1837 when Somerville was the Morgan County seat. It has gone through multiple restorations.
--
Civil rights museum
CEOTA (Celebrating Early Old Town with Art), a nonprofit formed to build a museum exploring the city's role in the civil rights movement, has been working to renovate the home at 818 Sycamore St. N.W. that is linked to the Scottsboro Boys trial held in Decatur.
The city donated the home in 2019, CEOTA weather-proofed the home, and the group continues to improve it, said Executive Director Frances Tate.
“The board has to meet to decide what we do next, but the foundation needs work, and we want to do the landscaping,” Tate said. “In a couple of months, it’s going to look like a grand historic house.”
Victoria Price, the main witness and one of two accusers in the 1933 Scottsboro Boys case, is believed to have stayed at the home during the Decatur trial. In the case, nine Black youths, ages 12 to 19, were falsely accused of raping two white women in 1931 in Jackson County.
