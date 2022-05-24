PRICEVILLE — At a town council meeting Monday, Mayor Sam Heflin appointed Sgt. Jerry Holmes as the new chief of police and interim chief Jason Wilbanks as assistant chief.
Holmes has been with Priceville police for over a year, previously serving in Decatur and Trinity’s police departments. He has served a total of 21 years in law enforcement.
Priceville's former police chief, Rick Williams, announced his planned retirement in March, two months after being wounded with non-life-threatening injuries in a shootout. Williams had been in the department for 22 years.
