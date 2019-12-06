PRICEVILLE — A piece of art honoring a U.S. Navy veteran, a drawing illustrating emotion and a black-and white photograph of a deteriorating barn and weathered youth basketball are among works by Priceville High students selected for a prestigious art competition.
In total, seven pieces of art created by six students in Priceville High’s Advanced Placement art class were selected to compete with entries of students from 12 states in the Birmingham-Southern Biennial Southeastern Regional High School Artists Competition.
“This is a very competitive regional competition that’s held every other year and the first time we have tried to compete in anything like this,” teacher Beth Walldorf said.
The competition is hosted by the Art and Art History Department at Birmingham-Southern College, and the purpose of the event is to identify and promote talented artists.
Priceville students have historically only competed in local and state competitions, but Walldorf said she wanted to challenge them beyond the boundaries of Alabama.
“This has been tough,” said Shelby Garner, a senior whose pyrography portrait of her grandfather is one of the seven pieces selected to compete.
Pyrography is the free-handed art of decorating wood or other materials with burn marks.
Garner said she wanted to do a portrait of her grandfather, Eugene Lovelady, who was a master chief in the Navy.
“He died before I was born, but my mother talks about him all the time and she wishes they had had more conversations when he was living,” she said.
The art is titled “Grandfather” and is a collection of lines burned on a piece of pine wood in the likeness of Lovelady in his Navy uniform.
Bethany Speegle’s black-and-white photograph selected for the competition was made with a cellphone at an abandoned family barn. It’s titled “I’m not just a toy, I’m a Memory.”
Speegle, a senior, said she’s trying to send the message that people shouldn’t let things go easily. She said the basketball in the picture belongs to her younger brother and is one that he leaves outside “in all sorts of weather conditions.”
The old barn is one that her grandfather owned, but the family has allowed it to fall into ruins, Speegle said.
“My thought in this work is that when we have something we shouldn’t let it go so quickly,” she said. “I love the memories I have of this barn.”
Bethany Stringer and Rachelle Harden did artwork that centers on emotions and their personal experiences.
Stringer’s charcoal piece is called “Shattered Feror” and is part of a series of work that focuses on four emotions — joy, anger, sorrow and fear. She said she felt a lot of anger when she switched schools and came to Priceville as a ninth grader.
“I worked through my crying and anger by painting,” Stringer said.
Harden’s canvas painting is called “Social Constraints” and focuses on how teenagers are treated over body image.
“I can eat whatever and not gain weight and I hear comments from people about being too skinny,” she said. “This painting is part of my life because skinny people face negative comments like people who are overweight.”
Harden had a second entry selected titled “There was a rainbow in his hand.”
She painted two hands holding a rainbow, adding that the piece is designed to appeal to people who need help.
“Artwork without a message and purpose is meaningless,” Harden said.
Hunter Anderson, whose entire art portfolio is centered on how death affects people, did a colorful painting titled “Death with Beth.” His painting shows Beth, a character he considers the death god, dancing with a man who believes he is immortal.
Roan Barnett’s entry — “Awesome Overview” — depicts a man who has awakened from a coma and is looking at a world he doesn’t recognize.
