PRICEVILLE — Town officials told a frustrated group of residents here Monday night that a planned $100 million downtown multi-use development is dead.
Councilman Joe Lubisco, chairman of economic development for the town, made the announcement.
"We have lost the deal. There is no Priceville Commons," Lubisco said at a work session Monday evening.
A primary investor in the development died in mid-August, Lubisco said. The investor's son evaluated his father's portfolio, visited Priceville, and last week nixed his support for the 40-acre development expected to create a vibrant downtown along an extended Marco Drive in Priceville.
The loss of the investment led Dallas-based developer Al Crozier of Wittington Holdings LLC to end the project.
As planned, Priceville Commons would have been next to Town Hall with easy access to Interstate 65. It ultimately would have had 500 high-end apartments and town houses and housed about 1,200 people. It was designed to include numerous restaurants, retailers and office space.
"This downtown was the answer for people to work, greenways, a place for entertainment, a place for large revenue streams for this community," Lubisco said of the development.
This town of 3,500 people has no property or income taxes. Its population is growing quickly, but without retail locating within its borders, additional residents add to infrastructure costs without increasing tax revenue.
Lubisco criticized Mayor Melvin Duran for moving slowly in negotiations over tax incentives requested by the the Priceville Commons developer.
"We have never as a council sat down with our (attorney) to figure out what the city wanted to do. No negotiations have been done," Lubisco said.
Duran said the delays were caused by the developer.
"You just spread your lies all you want to," Duran said to Lubisco.
Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.