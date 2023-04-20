PRICEVILLE — For 17 years Johnny Maxwell dreamed of the cross-raising that occurred Thursday on top of Priceville Mountain, but he was surprised by all the tears he saw.
“It was very spiritual,” Maxwell said. “I saw more people weeping and crying than I thought I would, and I don’t know why I didn’t expect that. But we all have our positions and God’s different to every one of us. I’m proud that it touched people’s hearts.”
About 1,000 people attended the 10 a.m. cross-raising.
The 120-foot-tall cross is near Libby’s Catfish & Diner, about 2 miles from Interstate 65. The cross can be seen from Hartselle, Decatur and Limestone County. Maxwell said it can be seen from as far away as Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Limestone County.
Maxwell, 63, is the pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville and president of The Cross of North Alabama’s board. The nonprofit has five board members and was created a year ago specifically to erect the cross.
“God planted it in my mind; you know, he does that with people. He just gave me a vision of a cross where people could come,” Maxwell said. “He wanted a place where people could gather at the cross and actually change their lives and change their eternity.”
Maxwell said he has been concerned because a lot of people are getting fed up with religion.
“They’re looking for a relationship they don’t know how to find,” he said. “The cross is a great place to find a relationship.”
Carol Henderson, 73, from Priceville, donated money toward the cross and attended the raising. She said she believes that just by seeing the cross, people will be drawn back to Christ.
“Hopefully, it will cause people to stop and turn in here, come up to the cross, pray, talk to the Lord and just be filled with his presence and power,” Henderson said. “I just feel like it’s an icon to draw people to Christ.”
Henderson brought her granddaughter, Makenna Henderson, 21, from Priceville, to the cross-raising.
“It’s an exciting time in our lifetime and for my granddaughter at her age of 21 to witness this cross going up and being able to tell her children and her grandchildren that she was here and saw it being raised,” Henderson said.
Makenna Henderson said seeing the cross being raised was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I just think about all the testimonies that will come of this cross,” she said. “All the people that will come up the mountain and they may be going through a hard time at home. They can see the cross and just know that everything’s OK.”
On Thursday, a 250-ton crane lifted the 47,000-pound cross into a vertical position and slid it down a 6-foot-wide pipe which sits in 156 yards of concrete and 6 tons of rebar. The cross was built and erected by Mike Rozier Construction out of Greenwood, Mississippi. The company’s owner, Mike Rozier, said his company has now completed 16 crosses in Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, with Priceville’s being the first in Alabama.
Rozier provided the cross at cost. With tears, he said every cross-raising is emotional for him.
“When I quit shedding a tear, that’s when I’m going to quit doing it,” Rozier said. “It reminds me of what Jesus Christ did on the cross for me and you; he took away all of our sins, he died for me and you. But when that cross raises up, it tells me, yeah, he died for me, but he rose for me, too.”
Maxwell said the first phase is erecting the cross and installing lighting both on the ground and all around the cross. He said the second phase will include landscaping and 12 prayer stations to symbolize the 12 tribes of Israel.
“It’ll be interactive touch screens so if someone has an alcoholism issue or drugs or anything like that or if they just need to be prayed with for depression, they can come and go to one of the touch screens … or they can get ahold of a pastor,” he said. “There will be area pastors and counselors that will be able to help them in (real) time.”
Maxwell said within the next few weeks they will start looking at phase two, which will also include parking spaces. Maxwell said a third phase, after the second phase is complete, will consist of building homes for unwed mothers on 20 acres near the cross.
“Our plans are to start building homes for unwed mothers to give them a chance where they can actually go to school or get their GED or whatever they need to do where they can get a good job and take care of their children,” he said. “Hopefully we can provide onsite day care for their children while they’re here.”
Maxwell said more donations are needed before they have a timeline on phase three.
Mike Sewell, 65, and Jim Bauer, 69, both from Russellville, attended Thursday's event after finding out about the cross-raising while visiting another cross in Mississippi.
“I think it exposes people to their need for salvation,” Bauer said. "It gives people an opportunity to think about what tomorrow holds and are they prepared for it.”
Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin attended and said the cross is a symbol of God coming to Earth and Christ's resurrection.
“If you look around and you see people here in the community, they’re proud of this moment right now,” he said. “The cross is the reason we can have everlasting life. It’s a great day to see it going up.”
The first two phases will cost around $300,000 each and Maxwell said they have raised about $60,000 so far. He has taken out a loan on behalf of the board to cover the cost that donations have not covered.
To make a donation, visit thecrossofnorthalabama.com or donations can be made at Traditions Bank in Priceville.
