Recent positive COVID-19 cases have impacted volleyball season at Priceville and Danville high schools, according to principals at both schools.
“We have confirmed cases of COVID-19 that affect volleyball. This will also affect students in class with the COVID-positive cases. This will impact practice, regular season games, area games and tournament games,” Priceville High Principal Mark Mason said.
Danville High Principal Marty Chambers said the school has confirmed cases of COVID-19 impacting volleyball season as well.
“Our volleyball team will be able to reconvene on Oct. 11 in time for the area tournament that we will be hosting on the 13th of October,” Chambers said.
Morgan County Schools declined to disclose the number of students and staff in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. The overall number of positive cases is listed on the district website.
As of Tuesday afternoon, two staff and one off-campus individual at Danville High had recently tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to one student at Priceville High.
Three students at Brewer High, one student at Eva and one student at Union Hill also recently tested positive for the virus.
