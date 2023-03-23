PRICEVILLE — When a Priceville Elementary third grader was stabbed to death last week and his mother was charged in his death, the crisis response team from Morgan County Schools went into action.
“You are never prepared for the death of a student,” said Patrick Patterson, the school system's director of secondary education who oversees mental health initiatives across the district. “But you also know that as educators and leaders in the building, your job is to support kids and meet their needs.”
Morgan County deputies responded to the call about the stabbing at 5:30 a.m. last Thursday in the Hartselle area, and Patterson alerted the district’s crisis team when he found out. As the team learned new information, they spent the day planning for how to communicate with reporters, parents and students, and on social media.
“Our crisis team’s goal is to provide clear steps for the school to take to provide support to our students and staff,” said Morgan County Superintendent Tracie Turrentine. “The steps include providing a calm, safe and stable environment, and we all work together to ensure it happens for our students.”
According to Patterson, the specific people who make up the crisis team vary depending on the affected school. Last week, the team consisted of Patterson, school system Mental Health Coordinator Janice Vest, school counselors from across the district and Priceville’s administrators. The team also contacted bereavement counselors from Hospice of the Valley to visit the elementary school the next day.
"It was nice to have outside help because Morgan County counselors were close to the situation," said Priceville counselor Carol Stanford.
On Friday morning, Priceville Elementary Principal Daniel Gullion and other crisis team members spoke first with the victim’s home room, next to the entire third grade and then with students who rode bus No. 41 with the victim.
They opened the library for students to talk with counselors at any point during the day. Some students wanted to share funny memories of their friend, while others just needed a place to cry.
"We're thankful that the crisis team could let children know that there are different ways of grieving," Gullion said. "I couldn't ask for any more support from them."
While the school continues to deal with the 8-year-old student's death, Jennifer Nicole Long, 41, remains in Morgan County Jail without bond after being charged with capital murder in her son's stabbing. She also is accused of stabbing her father, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said the boy was dead when the deputies arrived and that Long's father was transported to Huntsville Hospital by medical helicopter. The father was in stable condition and moving around but had not been released as of Tuesday, sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said.
A preliminary hearing for Long has been set for April 3 in Morgan County District Judge Brent Craig's courtroom. Attorneys Christy Miller of Hartselle and John A. Brinkley Jr. of Huntsville have been appointed to represent Long, who filed a financial hardship affidavit.
---
One of 2 tragedies
Patterson said the response was positive from students who took advantage of the resources after the third grader's death. Counselors and administrators are still checking in on students and teachers and will continue to do so throughout this week.
The stabbing wasn't the only tragedy affecting Priceville Elementary last week.
On March 13, a Monday, a Priceville Elementary 7-year-old student sustained injuries in a fatal car accident in Union Hill and was taken by medical helicopter in Birmingham. The student's mother, Morgan Danielle Kent, died in the accident and her other son, a 3-year-old, was transported to a hospital in Huntsville.
The funeral service for Kent, who graduated from Brewer High School in the Morgan County system, was Sunday at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle. The children's updated condition wasn't available.
Patterson said the two tragedies "made it harder on administration and teachers. Sometimes children don't know what's going on across grade levels."
Gullion said the injured student's classmates made cards to send him. The school's administration handled student concerns following the accident. Patterson said the district asks how an event will impact the school at large when deciding how to deploy the crisis team.
“It is a team approach,” Patterson said. “From a district standpoint, it’s a team approach with school level administration and teachers. It’s a team approach to identify what is needed, and who can meet that need at a given time.”
