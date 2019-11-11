Abigail Franks, a Priceville High graduate and a University of Alabama at Birmingham Honors College senior, has been named a Rhodes Scholar finalist, giving her an opportunity to study at Oxford University.
She will interview for the Rhodes Scholarship on Nov. 23.
“Being selected as a finalist is an honor in itself, and I am incredibly grateful,” Franks said in a UAB release. “It is one of the most competitive scholarships in the world because their acceptance rate is less than 1 percent.”
If she were to receive the scholarship, Franks plans to pursue two degrees: a master’s in nature, society and environmental governance and a master’s in environmental change and management. Then, she wants to work for a nonprofit such as the Climate Justice Alliance to gain experience in grassroots advocacy on the national scale.
Franks is a political science major with a minor in peace, justice and ecology in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Political Science, and is on track to graduate next spring.
She is a former Udall Scholarship recipient and a Truman Institutional nominee.
