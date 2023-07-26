Lewis White has resigned as principal of Priceville High School, and the position will be vacant when the school year begins Aug. 8 because of requirements for posting the opening.
White’s last day at Priceville High will be Wednesday after almost three years as principal. He is leaving to become one of several assistant principals at Bob Jones High in the Madison City Schools district.
“It’s really just a choice of having a few more opportunities in a bigger system,” White said.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine said the earliest the Priceville principal position can be filled is Aug. 10.
“It has to be posted for two weeks so we’re having to wait for that two-week period," she said. "Any administration (job) has to be posted for two weeks before we can hire anybody. We’ll have a couple days there that directors will fill that position.”
Turrentine said a committee will interview candidates for the Priceville High principal position and choose someone for recommendation to the school board.
“We’ll have a faculty member, a teacher on it, and then directors from central office,” she said of the selection committee.
White said all aspects of Priceville High are going in the right direction.
“I think they’re headed in a good direction academically. I think that the school culture is a good culture for learning, and I’d say even athletically they’re headed in a good direction,” he said. “That’s not my doing though; just the school itself has kind of worked really hard over the last seven or eight years and has done quite well.”
White said while he was principal the staff had several areas of concentration.
“We’ve probably focused a little more on ACT prep and a little more on core values and core classroom work,” he said. “It seems to be moving in a forward direction.”
White started his career as a teacher and coach of multiple sports in Choctaw County. He then taught history at Austin High before becoming that school's senior counselor for more than 10 years. White was assistant principal at Priceville High before becoming its principal.
