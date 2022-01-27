Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin said a veteran police officer is the second officer placed on administrative leave with pay, along with the chief, while an investigation continues into a shootout that left a Priceville man dead Monday.
"John Wall is the second officer in routine administrative leave," Heflin said today.
The city had previously identified police Chief Rick Williams as one of the two officers on administrative leave with pay.
Heflin said Wall is a patrol officer with the department with “almost 40 years of experience.” Heflin said Wall has been with Priceville Police Department for more than three years.
Heflin said he could not comment on whether Wall fired a weapon during the shootout and referred other questions about the shooting to the State Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the investigation.
Heflin said placing officers involved in shootings on administrative leave with pay is standard procedure.
A suspect, Bradley James Ellison, 48, died at Decatur Morgan Hospital about an hour after the shootout on Emory Drive in the Cove Creek subdivision.
Williams suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shootout. A post on his Facebook page Monday evening said, "I'm good y'all. Couple minor surgeries on the agenda."
On Tuesday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook: "We continue to pray for Priceville Police Department, Alabama Chief of Police Rick Williams who was shot while responding to a call. ... We are grateful the injury is not life-threatening and he is now home recovering."
With the chief and Wall out, the Priceville Police Department is left with eight officers. Sgt. Jason Wilbanks is handling Williams' duties.
